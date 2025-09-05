Gordon D’Arcy left stunned as Buffalo Trace’s ‘Perfectly Untamed’ message appears in Cork Countryside | David Clynch Photography

Gordon D’Arcy was left in wonder at the sight of Buffalo grazing in County Cork

With some of the world’s best golfers set to tee off on the Emerald Isle this week, golf fans and locals in County Cork were left stunned as a herd of buffalo grazed a striking message into a field ahead of The Amgen Irish Open 2025.

The rugged South-West of Ireland was chosen to celebrate Ireland’s wild and untamed landscapes, but also to spotlight something few realise - that buffalo actually do live in Ireland.

With the tournament taking place further north in County Kildare, the brand, which sponsors the tournament, has created a symbolic starting point for its journey to The K Club, where the world’s golfing elite will gather.

From above, the words ‘Perfectly Untamed’ could be seen etched into the landscape, a scene that captured the rugged character of Ireland while celebrating the patience and precision required both in bourbon-making and in golf.

On hand to witness the spectacle was former Ireland rugby international, and golf fanatic, Gordon D’Arcy, who has partnered with Buffalo Trace to toast its AmgenIrish Open sponsorship.

Known for his precision on the pitch and flair off it, D’Arcy reflected on how the message tied back to both Ireland and the brand.

“Ireland has a history full of unexpected magic, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” said D’Arcy.

“It captures something raw and untamed, but at the same time it feels precise and deliberate, the same balance you need in sport, and the same balance Buffalo Trace Distillery has perfected in bourbon since 1775.”

The moment comes as Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the flagship bourbon from the World’s Most Award-winning and longest continuously operating distillery in the United States of America, marks its role as official sponsor of The Amgen Irish Open, taking place September 4–7. at the K Club in County Kildare.

Lorenzo Farronato, Managing Director of Buffalo Trace Europe, added: “At Buffalo Trace, our brand has always been defined by resilience, authenticity and a celebration of the untamed spirit in us all.

“But behind every bottle lies patience and precision, the same skills golfers will be showcasing at the K Club.

“From Cork to Kildare, we’re celebrating all sides of Irish character, the nation’s rugged countryside, and of course the incredible creatures that embody the strength and pioneering spirit of Buffalo Trace.”

Buffalo have lived at Macroom Buffalo Cheese Farm, West Cork under the love and care of farmer Johnny Lynch since 2009 - the same year Shane Lowry won the tournament as an amateur at County Louth Golf Club.

Lowry will compete alongside fellow Irishmen Rory McIlroy and Padriag Harrington at this year’s edition of the tournament.

Fans attending the championship can experience Buffalo Trace for themselves, with a refreshing Buffalo Trace & Ginger served throughout the event at the brand’s Swing-Easy Bar.

As the Irish Open unfolds, whispers are already building: was Cork just the beginning? Could the herd leave more surprises further east as the world’s best golfers tee off?