Great Britain's men's 4x400m hurdlers settle for sixth at World Championships

With Olympic silver medallist and individual semi-finalist Sam Reardon both ruled out through injury, Charlie Dobson was the senior member of a quartet that also featured Toby Harries, Lee Thompson and Davey, who tore his adductor in the mixed 4x400m relay on day one.

Great Britain’s men’s 4x400m hurdlers were dealt a rough hand and paid tribute to Lewis Davey after he competed with a torn adductor in Tokyo.

He had recovered well enough to be named in the team for the final, replacing Seamus Derbyshire, the 400m hurdler who had helped them through the heats.

But the adductor limited Davey in the final on the third leg, with GB and NI having to settle for sixth, with Botswana taking gold in a dramatic finish ahead of the USA.

Davey said: “It's been very tough trying to get myself ready from the mixed relay. It wasn't ideal.

“My adductor wasn't in a great position. But I managed to find some form during the week and I thought, yeah, maybe I'll be ready for the men's 4x4 because I wanted to come out and run and run well with the boys.

“Clearly it wasn't meant to be and it felt pretty terrible in the end. And, yeah, I can only apologise to the team, to the boys.”

Far from letting Davey take the blame, however, the team rallied around him, with Harries saluting his efforts.

He said: “Big up to Lewis because he had an adductor tear last week and he's managed to get through it. And, like, that's the kind of stuff you don't see.

“You know, our team's been plagued by injuries and Lewis came out here and just did that on a broken leg, basically. So, thanks to Lewis. We wouldn't have a team without him.”

A spectacular race went right down to the wire as Botswana’s individual gold medallist Collen Kebinatshipi burst through on the line to stun 400m hurdles champion Rai Benjamin, denying the USA a clean sweep of the relays, while South Africa took the bronze.

Dobson, who was part of the bronze medal-winning team in Paris last summer, is adamant that the squad will bounce back with the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and European Championships in Birmingham next summer.

He added: “One day we will get that medal. How far we have come in the last few years is astronomical and we are going to carry that momentum forward.”

