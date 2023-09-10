Great North Run 2023: Sir Mo Farah insists he is solely focused on final race - what is his net worth?
40-year-old Sir Mo Farah is to call time on a stunning career as he prepares to run the Great North Run - a race he has won six times
Sir Mo Farah has insisted his focus has been fully on preparations for what is his last competition at the Great North Run. Farah’s swansong to the sport has seen him compete in the Great Manchester Run 10K and the London Marathon earlier this year.
The 40-year-old four-time Olympic champion is calling time on a glittering career at the North East half-marathon after announcing that 2023 would be his final year competing, with his penultimate race coming at the Big Half in London last weekend.
It’s been four years since Sir Mo, who has a reported net worth of around five million pounds last won the Great North Run, and has won it six times in total.
He said: “When I finished in London it was like, ‘this is it London, bye bye’ and I went home, thinking in two days, three days the Great North Run is going to be my final, final one.
“I arrived (on Thursday night) and just doing bits of the interviews, talking to people saying ‘this is your last, this is your last’ and you actually try to think ‘this is it!’.
“It does hit you, but the Great North Run is an incredible event and what they’ve done over the years is amazing. When I spoke to Brendan (Foster) to say I want to end my career at your race he was like ‘OK bring it on!’ and that’s what we did.
“Seeing people be happy and people coming up to you saying thank you over the years and people saying ‘one last time, one last moment’, it starts to hit on you. But I just have to put that to the back of my mind and just focus on the race, and after the race save it forever, fully enjoy it and take that all in.”