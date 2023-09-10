40-year-old Sir Mo Farah is to call time on a stunning career as he prepares to run the Great North Run - a race he has won six times

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sir Mo Farah has insisted his focus has been fully on preparations for what is his last competition at the Great North Run. Farah’s swansong to the sport has seen him compete in the Great Manchester Run 10K and the London Marathon earlier this year.

The 40-year-old four-time Olympic champion is calling time on a glittering career at the North East half-marathon after announcing that 2023 would be his final year competing, with his penultimate race coming at the Big Half in London last weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been four years since Sir Mo, who has a reported net worth of around five million pounds last won the Great North Run, and has won it six times in total.

He said: “When I finished in London it was like, ‘this is it London, bye bye’ and I went home, thinking in two days, three days the Great North Run is going to be my final, final one.

“I arrived (on Thursday night) and just doing bits of the interviews, talking to people saying ‘this is your last, this is your last’ and you actually try to think ‘this is it!’.

“It does hit you, but the Great North Run is an incredible event and what they’ve done over the years is amazing. When I spoke to Brendan (Foster) to say I want to end my career at your race he was like ‘OK bring it on!’ and that’s what we did.

Sir Mo Farah has become a Great North Run legend (Image: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement