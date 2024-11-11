Greenwood backing Slade to shine in Autumn Nations Series

imagecomms

With England in must-win territory, Greenwood believes it's the perfect time for Slade to show his playmaking chops

England World Cup winner Will Greenwood has been hoping to see Henry Slade line up at No.12 for England for half a decade – on Saturday he will get his wish.

The Exeter Chiefs centre played the full 80 minutes of the heart-breaking loss to New Zealand last week in the No.13 jersey despite having played less than an hour of rugby all season due to injury.

This weekend against Australia, Slade has kept his spot, but will switch roles with centre partner Ollie Lawrence, moving from outside centre to inside.

Greenwood knows the challenge of playing the two positions as well as anyone – he started England’s 2003 World Cup semi-final at outside centre with Mike Catt before shifting inside for the final alongside Mike Tindall.

And with England in must-win territory against the Wallabies – who play all four home nations this November before welcoming The British & Irish Lions next summer – Greenwood believes this is the perfect time for Slade to show his playmaking chops.

“It’s interesting they have changed the numbers, it will be interesting to see whether one defends 12,” said three-times Lions tourist Greenwood, speaking at a Howden - a Principal Partner of the Lions - event to celebrate the launch of the 2025 British & Irish Lions jersey.

“Tinds and I always did two different roles and played different positions, the same with Catty. We were all interchangeable. The reality now with 12 and 13, they are interchangeable. I’ve not lost a load of sleep analysing why they have changed from 12 to 13.

“I’ve thought Henry should have been inside centre about five years ago. The left foot, right foot option, the second playmaker, the second fly-half, the interchangeability of sliding to 13 when you want to run a hard play in the press and you bring Lawrence in to do that. I’m keener for Henry to be closer to the ball.”

The midfield battle at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham becomes even more intriguing this weekend with Australia selecting rookie Joseph-Akuso Sua’ali’i – the rugby league superstar – straight in the starting lineup at outside centre.

The Wallabies have never been shy of giving league players a run soon after crossing codes – in fact the entire back three that took on England in the World Cup final 21 years ago all came from the 13-man code.

However, a professional union debut at outside centre, is an even bigger ask – although Greenwood believes the transition is easier now than it would have been two decades ago.

He explained: “(Mat) Rogers, (Lote) Tuqiri, (Wendell) Sailor, their back three in the World Cup final were all from league. Jason (Robinson) as well, it’s often wingers and full-backs who can hit the ground running because it tends to be identical.

“You don’t get many forwards. Centres, because they press hard now, in the old days a rugby league centre trying to play drift, it would have been ‘why am I not just smacking him?’.

“Now everyone just runs up and smacks people. (Len) Ikitau at 12 definitely smacks people. So if they stay connected. What a challenge for him. I look forward to seeing him play.”

Australia go into the game as considerable underdogs, having not won in Twickenham since the 2015 World Cup.

They won just one of their six matches in the recent Rugby Championship, although they did win their home Test series against Wales that preceded it, 2-0.

And for Greenwood, for all their recent struggles, it would be a foolish move to write off a Joe Schmidt side.

He said: “They are a good side. I can’t see anything other than an England win, but I think Twickenham fans are probably looking at world rankings and have listened to enough rubbishing of Australia over the last two years to think ‘aren’t we going to win this by 30?’. Great if we do, but I don’t think this Australian team gets battered. Beaten, maybe, but not battered.”

