Grieve honoured to return to Defender Burghley Horse Trials

Peter Nixon / Defender Burghley

Simon Grieve is honoured to be making his ninth appearance at the iconic Defender Burghley Horse Trials just a stone’s throw from his home.

Grieve, 43, will take to the saddle once more in three week’s time at Burghley House in Stamford as he competes across three disciplines of show jumping, dressage and cross-country at the prestigious competition.

The Leicestershire-based event rider will compete on Autograf, a 13-year-old British-bred sport horse, and will be cheered on by plenty of friends and family as he competes at the 5* event under an hour from his home.

“It’s basically like having the events in our back garden, near enough,” he said.

“What’s great about the event is there is something for everyone so even my neighbours will be coming to watch because they’re coming to have a lovely time and also I’ll be here as well.

“It’s lovely to have local support and knowing that lots of my mates will be here. It’s wonderful in that respect.”

Grieve’s family have long been involved in the world-renowned eventing competition throughout the years he has competed, having first ridden in 2012.

Their attendance will once more be expected to cheer him on around the course as he recalls fond memories of past competitions with his mum.

“My mum has been a fence judge for lots of years and she’s been fence judging every time I’ve competed and I’ve always shouted, ‘Hi Mum!’ as I’ve jumped her jump which is quite sweet,” enthused Grieve.

“Last time I was here and I was approaching her jump she said to someone, ‘Oh, he’ll say ‘Hi mum,’’ and I was like, ‘Hi Mum!’ and she was like, ‘See!’

“So Mum will definitely be here and Dad hopefully as well. My sister is actually fence judging this time which is cool.”

Having completed the course an impressive six times before, Grieve is hoping to improve his performance once more, but mainly the privilege of attending means he is also focused on enjoying the whole experience.

“To just compete is a massive feather in the cap but to actually win doesn’t even bear thinking about. I couldn’t imagine if I won, I would be doing cartwheels everywhere,” he said.

“My expectations this time round. I just want to improve on the last time that I was here and try and up my placing a little bit.

“Maybe I would like to up my pace on the cross country a little bit because I am quite slow in that respect. This horse actually moves quite nicely so should contest.

“But mostly I want to have a lovely time, I want my horse to have a really lovely time and come back safe having enjoyed the experience.

“It’s all about that really, I want my horse to have enjoyed it more than anything.”

Grieve will experience the reverse of the cross country course for the first time since 2017 which will bring a new challenge to riders in 2025.

And though such a change will bring a fresh excitement, the historic event which has been at the pinnacle of eventing for decades will remain as special as ever for riders and spectators alike.

“Burghley has got such an amazing atmosphere in every sense,” added Grieve.

“It’s a really tough competition so it’s really exciting to watch, but equally there’s a huge village of trade stands and shops and experiences and things for everybody.

“It’s not just for horsey folks, it's also for anybody else. It’s something that all the family can enjoy so it’s really worth coming to.

“It’s a great experience for everybody and I really do hope many people come to enjoy the day.”

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk