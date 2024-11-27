Groundbreaking inclusive sport documentary set to hit screens

Dare to Defy

A groundbreaking inclusive sport documentary ‘Dare to Defy’, will be available to watch exclusively on Prime Video this December to coincide with International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The three-part series features British Paralympic gold medallist and marathon world record holder Richard Whitehead MBE, alongside LGBTQ+ advocate and broadcaster/DJ turned marathon runner Adele Roberts.

Together, they challenge stereotypes and explore barriers that underrepresented communities face when attempting to participate in sport.Episodes cover motorsport, football and mass participation running, showing how people from underrepresented communities can ‘defy ordinary’ and achieve their goals when treated equally within sport.

The duo in the documentary also embark on a mission to organise a fully accessible and inclusive running event at the iconic Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park – the venue where Richard won gold in the T42 200m at the London 2012 Paralympics.

During the series, double Paralympic gold medal winner Whitehead, who runs on prosthetic blades and has set world records in both the full and half marathon, visits Nissan’s Formula E Team around the London E-Prix to understand how the sport is embracing inclusion, before providing disabled motorsport fan Abi Evans with a unique opportunity to drive a specially adapted electric race car.

Meanwhile LGBTQ+ advocate Adele Roberts, who holds the world record as the fastest female to complete a marathon with an ileostomy (stoma) following her recovery from bowel cancer, takes a trip to Manchester City FC, where she discusses inclusivity in football with legendary centre-back John Stones, as well as Zander Murray, the first openly gay male professional footballer in the UK, plus former City Women’s star, Izzy Christiansen, and the Canal Street Blues – the club’s LGBTQ+ supporters’ group.

The series culminates with an epic finale in which Richard travels to Tokyo to learn from the organisers of Nissan Connect, a running race for the visually impaired. Whitehead then works with Roberts to recruit over 700 people from diverse backgrounds to join them at the Olympic Park, London, for ‘Run to the Future’, an inclusive running event with trained support runners to help disabled participants complete the 2k or 5k course, provided via Nissan and the Richard Whitehead Foundation’s Supported Runners Programme.

Speaking ahead of the documentary launch, Richard Whitehead said: “Filming Dare to Defy has been such an amazing experience. I’ve been inspired by people around the world, and it’s only served to highlight the unifying impact of sport.

“It is no secret that disabled people and other marginalised groups often don’t feel confident enough or welcome to participate in sport. We’re striving to make sure this changes, so that everyone has the same opportunities and is treated equally.”

Adele Roberts added: “This has been such an eye-opening experience for me. As a result of my cancer journey and having a stoma, I feel privileged to now be part of the non-visible disability community. It’s really helped me see the world with a new perspective, especially when it comes to getting active and I hope to help make sport more accessible. Everyone should feel welcome, empowered and have the opportunity to participate in an inclusive environment. I’m proud to be working with Nissan to help make that happen.”

The documentary’s ambition to drive inclusivity and sporting participation is supported by Nissan’s Possibilities Project – a CSR initiative that uses Nissan’s technologies, resources and expertise to create more opportunities for people from underrepresented communities, with a specific focus on supporting the disability and LGBTQ+ communities.

Fiona Mackay, Nissan GB Marketing Director, said: “It’s been fantastic to partner with Richard and Adele to bring Dare to Defy to life on Prime Video. We’re proud to support underrepresented communities through the Nissan Possibilities Project, and this brilliant documentary series will help shine a light on the challenges they face, but also on the progress that’s being made to break down barriers to participation in sport.”

Dare to Defy is available to watch from Tuesday 3rd December on Prime Video.