Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui win maiden YONEX All England title

After a strong start, Guo and Chen were required to refocus as they were taken to a decider and pushed all the way before the seventh seeds’ blistering attacks finally powered them to the title.

With a Chinese pair guaranteed to lift the trophy, Guo and Chen‘s victory extends their country’s hold on the mixed doubles title to a third year as the pair follow Huang Ya Qiong and Zheng Siwei as winners in Birmingham. The first game was tentative between the two pairs, as both played in their first All England final.

A run of five straight points for Feng and Wei put them into the lead but they could not make it stick. Guo and Chen repeated the five-point feat and this time marched on to take the game, doing so at the second time of asking.

Going a game down was the motivation Feng and Wei needed to start playing their game as they flew out of the blocks in the second game. They opened up a six-point lead early in the second, with Guo at one point hunched over after an intense rally, wondering what more he and Chen could do.

The match continued much the same even as Feng and Wei neared taking the second game. Both pairs threw everything at their opponents, with the two duos so evenly matched it sometimes felt that the rallies would never end.

Having closed out the second game comfortably, Feng and Wei may have thought they had the momentum. But the decider was to be an extraordinary battle with no pair more than two points ahead until Guo and Chen reached the interval 11-7 ahead.

The seventh seeds ramped up the intensity just that little bit further and it was taking its toll as Feng needed treatment on his knee. The ferocious speed did not stop even as the clocked ticked over an hour with Wei and Feng fighting back to level the decider at 18-18. Wei and Feng brought up the first match points of the game, but could not take them as Guo and Chen triumphed at the first time of asking.