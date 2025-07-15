Guy Pepper enjoying dream England Tour debut in Argentina

Bath's Guy Pepper forces his way over for the final try in the EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final win over Edinburgh. | SNS Group

When Guy Pepper moved to Bath last summer, he could hardly have dreamed of a better debut season at the Rec. Despite huge competition in the back row, he established himself as a key figure for Johann van Graan’s men as they went onto win the treble – even scoring a stunning try in the final only for it to be disallowed for a knock-on earlier in the play.

Pepper has since earned an international call-up, made his England debut in La Plata and then set up the series-clinching try in San Juan. At just 22, the back-rower now heads to the USA for the final leg of England’s tour off the back of a near-perfect 12 months.

He said: “It’s been unbelievable, the potential to do it with a different group has been class. Argentina is something that I didn’t quite know what I’d experience, it’s certainly different to what I thought it would be. Not for good or bad reasons, just different. It’s been class and can’t wait to go over to Washington next. My parents got out for the first Test and they stayed on. They have been following us around, one of the few, but it’s been great.”

England arrived in Argentina without 13 British & Irish Lions, while co-captain Jamie George was a late withdrawal from the second Test before he heads Down Under to join up with the squad. In spite of that, England have managed to earn an impressive series win against Los Pumas, Pepper at the heart of the second victory breaking clear before sending Jack van Poortvliet over for the winning try one minute from time.

England boss Steve Borthwick has raved about both the depth his team is developing, but also the spirit within his young squad and Pepper echoed those sentiments. He added: “The group here has been great. The lads being away with the Lions gives the opportunity for a few boys who have been knocking on the door. Luke Northmore (the Harlequins centre who made his debut in the second Test) getting his cap, who I know has been in and around the squad for a while now. So it’s exciting to get this opportunity and get 2-0 against Argentina.

“Argentina beat the Lions, we knew there was a challenge going to come our way. The way we have trained in the last few weeks now has been unbelievable and the spirit of the group has been class. The whole tightness of the group has been spot on. The way we have trained has transferred onto the pitch.”

