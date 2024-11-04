Hailsham Tennis Club hosts junior tournament

Hailsham Tennis Club held a Junior Tournament at the club at the weekend. Volunteers and parent helped to supervise 27 young players in three different age groups on the four all weather courts at the Hailsham Club.

Nearly 200 matches were played out over the course of the morning, and the winners were Hampden Park's Lucas Meredith and Hailsham's Miya Dallaway and Warren Elliot.

Head Coach Suzy Larkin was very impressed with all the players who showed outstanding improvements.

You can follow Hailsham Tennis Club on Facebook and Instagram for more news.