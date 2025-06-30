Hannah Klugman admits lots to learn after Wimbledon debut

REUTERS (Via Beat Media Group Subscription)

Tennis starlet Hannah Klugman revealed that her Wimbledon debut has lit the fire within her to ensure she returns again and again.

The 16-year-old was beaten 6-1, 6-3 by former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez on her Grand Slam debut and admitted she was given a lesson by the Canadian on what it takes to compete at the very top.

But the Wimbledon native was more than happy to learn from the world No 29 and believes she now understands what is required to make the step up from the junior circuit.

“I’m disappointed a bit with how I played and also the outcome,” she said. “There’s a lot to learn from it.

“It kind of puts you back in your place a little bit, but also pushes me to do better. There’s a lot to improve, and she exposed the things I need to work on.

“It also kind of wakes me up — I need to change a few things. It’s just a different mentality.”

Klugman was a wildcard entry into the women’s main draw — a reflection of the high regard in which her potential is held.

The teenager reached the final of the junior French Open in June but admitted there was nothing quite like stepping out at a senior Grand Slam.

“It was an amazing occasion,” she added. “I loved the atmosphere and having my friends and family there. You don’t get those moments often, so I tried to enjoy it.

“You can’t replicate the experience. Playing the players I’ve played in the past three weeks — top players, top-50 players — these opportunities are priceless.

“I’m so grateful to have had this chance. If it weren’t for the LTA and Wimbledon giving me this opportunity, I wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

Klugman was one of 14 Brits in action on a bumper opening day and attracted a sizeable crowd out on Court 12.

The teenager’s parents, grandfather, and swathes of her extended family were all packed into one of the outer courts, along with a large number of British fans cheering on one of their own.

“I didn’t think it would be that amazing,” she reflected. “I think it kind of got to me a bit — physically and mentally.

“It’s amazing having that many people behind me at such a young age. It’s also tough — you want to do well for them.”

