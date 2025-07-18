Hard work paid off says captain Roboam as France go unbeaten

France captain Lou Roboam | 6Nations Rugby official photo

After beating Italy 46-5 on Matchday 1 and Ireland 41-12 last Friday, Les Bleuettes downed England 52-39 in Caerphilly to complete a clean sweep of victories.

By Phil Campbell

France captain Lou Roboam said her team’s hard work had paid off after they finished the 2025 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series as the only team with a 100 per cent record.

Doubles from Faus­tine Pis­ci­cel­li and Elina Foli­tuu and further scores from Mai­lys Bo­rak, Anaick Konyi, Zoe Jean and Julie Es­pinosa made sure France took the spoils in the battle between the two unbeaten sides.

She said: “We have had a really good Summer Series. We’ve worked incredibly hard and winning all our matches feels great. And to beat the English too, that makes me feel really good and very proud.”

It was an entertaining encounter in the competition’s final match, and although France had their noses in front from the 18th minute onwards, England refused to lie down.

The young Red Roses scored six tries of their own through Amelia Mac­Dougall, Grace Clif­ford, Lu­cie Sams, captain Lucy Calla­dine, So­phie Mc­Queen and Zara Green.

Roboam was always expecting their opponents to come at them as the two unbeaten teams competed against each other in South Wales.

“Our goal was to stick to the game plan and that's what we did,” she continued.

“The English team was a very good team and that's why we're even more proud to have won the game.”

This has been the second incarnation of the Women’s Summer Series, a tournament designed to give U20s players the opportunity to play more competitive rugby to help with their development.

France won all three of their games in 2024 to go with this year’s trio of triumphs and Roboam was grateful that her and her contemporaries had been given a platform to show what they could do.

She added: “Obviously, games like this are really important, and it gives an opportunity to players to be seen and to hopefully be able to go to the next level.”

