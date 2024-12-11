Harlequins facing must win Champions Cup clash with Stormers says Robshaw

John Barclay is part of the 37-strong punditry team providing exclusive and ground-breaking coverage of the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup | Â©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Harlequins legend Chris Robshaw insists Saturday’s showdown with the Stormers is a must-win if his former club are to repeat last year's Investec Champions Cup run.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robshaw is part of the Premier Sports team providing exclusive coverage of every game from the Investec Champions Cup, including Quins’ crunch clash with the South African side.

Quins suffered a 23-12 defeat to Racing 92 in round one and Robshaw says last year’s semi-finalists cannot afford to lose a home tie if they are to advance to the knockout stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this competition, you pick up what you can away from home,” said Robshaw, who made 300 appearances for the London club.

“You win your home games and that probably puts you in a good position to get into the last 16.

“Harlequins had opportunities to win against Racing and I think they'll look back be a little bit disappointed not to get at least a bonus point, especially with another tough game this weekend.”

Robshaw will be on duty on Saturday night at the Twickenham Stoop on another big weekend in the tournament for the Stormers clash live on Premier Sports from 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the former 66-cap England forward believes the first round provided just a glimpse of what's to come.

He added: “I think the massive thing with Premier Sports is they’re showing every game live so you can see every team within a weekend which is incredible.

“As a rugby fan, it’s a brilliant opportunity. I'm lucky enough to be at The Stoop this weekend for their game against the Stormers, but I'll also be down at Exeter to see Toulouse come to town.

“World-class athletes are coming together and I think we're very lucky. There's going to be some big games. Hopefully, the weather will be better but the old saying goes that you control the controllables, and that's what the good sides are doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quins will have revenge on their minds at The Stoop, having lost 32-28 in the only previous meeting between the sides – a last-16 clash two seasons ago.

But the stakes are equally high for the Stormers, who started their Investec Champions Cup campaign with a 24-14 home defeat to Toulon.

“I know Quins have played them before but they haven't had too much interaction, especially those players who haven't played much or any international rugby, it gives them the real opportunity to go up against a formidable South African side,” said Robshaw.

“The way both teams play, I think they'll both be hoping it's a dry day and they can play their running game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both sides need to win, because unfortunately in this competition, if you lose your first two games, it could be tough to get yourself back into the competition.”

Robshaw is part of a 37-strong team delivering the Champions and Challenge Cup for Premier Sports, the new broadcasters of the premier European competitions, which are celebrating their 30th anniversary.

Quins reached the final four for the first time in their history last season, with their thrilling 42-41 quarter-final heist at Bordeaux-Begles one of the most memorable matches in the competition’s modern history. Robshaw says the current squad will be determined to back up that remarkable run and prove it was no flash in the pan.

“The fans will want them to get to that stage again but as players you've had a taste of things, you've had a taste of what it's like to dine at the top table,” said Robshaw, who captained Quins to victory in the 2011 Challenge Cup final in Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Champions Cup is a very, very small step away from international rugby and especially when you get into the latter stages of the competition, the similarities with Test rugby are there.”

Despite their modest record in rugby’s fabled club competition, Robshaw only has fond memories: “There's something about the new balls, the new kits. Everyone's got their European shirts. You travel, hopefully you have a good win, you might have a couple of beers afterwards together and just enjoy each other's company.

“It's those games which you definitely look back on. When I played in the competition, I remember we went to Bayonne and Biarritz and there were puddles on the pitch, it was horrendous, but we ground out a win.

“It's just those little moments which all the players love and it brings everyone together because it’s backs against the wall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pundit for Premier Sports, Robshaw picked out Leinster debutant Jordie Barrett as the story of the opening weekend as he arrived from the bench to inspire his new club to a 35-12 victory at Bristol Bears.

“Leinster had world-class players to call upon in Jordie Barrett, RG Snyman and Andrew Porter to name just three.

“Josh van der Flier was absolutely superb too, his carrying was immense. They stayed in the game and when they had to turn the screw, they did.

“All of a sudden they scored three tries in about 15 minutes and it was game over. There’s a huge amount of pressure on Barrett and Snyman for sure. Can those two be the missing pieces that lead Leinster to a fifth star?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rugby on another level - Premier Sports is the new home of Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup with 80 games live throughout the competition. Premier Sports is available in the UK from £10.99 a month and is available on Sky, Virgin and Amazon Prime. Premier Sports also streams online via dedicated apps on a wide range of devices and platforms. Visit: www.premiersports.tv to sign-up.