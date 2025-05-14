Harriet Dart and defending champion Rebecca Marino set for 2025 Lexus Ilkley Open

Getty Images for LTA

Harriet Dart and 2024 champion Rebecca Marino are set to compete in the women’s draw at the 2025 Lexus Ilkley Open

British women’s number four Harriet Dart and 2024 champion Rebecca Marino are set to compete in the women’s draw at the 2025 Lexus Ilkley Open, with the entry list confirmed by the LTA.

Dart has been a key figure in recent Lexus Great Britain Billie Jean King Cup teams, and enjoyed a strong 2024 season which saw her reach a career-high singles ranking of 70, including notable performances on grass at Wimbledon, where she reached the third round, and in Eastbourne, where she reached the quarter finals.

Joining Dart will be the 2024 women’s singles champion from Ilkley, Rebecca Marino. The Canadian, who has a career-high singles ranking of 38, triumphed over France’s Jessika Ponchet in last year’s final, with the Frenchwoman also returning to see if she can go one step further. Other names set to travel to Ilkley include US rising star Iva Jovic, a former junior world number two, and the Philippines’ Alexandra Eala, who is enjoying a breakout year on the WTA Tour, including reaching the semi-finals of the recent WTA 1000 Miami Open. The full entry list can be found here: Lexus Ilkley Open Tennis Event Player Entry List

As part of a revamped summer calendar announced by the LTA last year, the Lexus Ilkley Open has moved to the second week of June, and this year’s event features a WTA 125 level event for the first time alongside an ATP Challenger 125 draw, having previously been an ITF W100 level event. The ATP Challenger entry list will be confirmed later in May.

Rik Smith, Tournament Director of the Lexus Ilkley Open, said, “We’re thrilled to be welcoming another high-level group of players to Ilkley this summer. As one of the world’s most spectacular settings for tennis, this event consistently attracts some of the world’s best to Yorkshire, and we’re looking forward to seeing more world class tennis in 2025 as we welcome Harriet, Rebecca and the rest of the WTA competitors to Ilkley.”

Centre Court tickets start from £30, with grounds admission tickets starting from £17 for adults and £10 for kids. All tickets can be purchased on the the LTA’s website.