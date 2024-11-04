Harris proud to represent hometown at Pickleball English Nationals

A record number of over 1,000 players competed at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals in Bolton | Paul Currie

Duncan Harris was proud to represent Exeter at the pickleball national championships in Bolton.

The Exeter Pickleball Club member was a first-time attendee of the 2024 Skechers English Nationals, making the 250-mile trip to Lancashire for his competitive debut.

Having only picked up the sport during the past year, the 36-year-old was excited to test himself against the best pickleball players from across the nation.

“It's our first time here at the nationals and a group of us have come out for our first competition,” he said.

“We've been playing pickleball for just over a year now and it's really good here, really enjoyable.

“We've got a competitive element and it's quite a good sport with a steep progression. I've enjoyed going from a 3.0 to a 4.0 and it's been good.”

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 and named after their pet dog Pickle.

Played indoors and outdoors, it is a fast-growing sport across England and can be played by all ages and abilities, even on the same court.

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprised four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North-west.

He added: “From my perspective, I'm 36 and trying to find a new sport that has a competitive element, fitness element and social element, pickleball is perfect.

“It's really good and also injury-wise, we can also manage any niggles and things you might be carrying so it's been a perfect fit.

“It's so good. I've played in other competitions around the south west and there are friendly rivalries and friendships with people and it's nice to be able to see other places as well.

“Compared to some of the other sports, I've played, it's been so easy to get onto regional competitions and there's always a degree of options in the summer, winter and all through the year, it's been great.”

Pickleball England has announced a record number of over 1,000 players competing at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals. The tournament takes place from the 31st October - 3rd November at Bolton Arena and is the second largest national pickleball event. For more information, visit www.pickleballengland.org.