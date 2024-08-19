Harry Allen ready to follow in brother's stead after winning debut

Sportsbeat

Harry Allen is ready to trot in his brother's footsteps after winning CSI5* 1.45m on his Longines Global Champions Tour debut in London.

The 23-year-old from Wexford is the younger brother of internationally renowned Irish jumper Bertram Allen but has yet to reach the same heights as his sibling.

However, after receiving 5* acclaim at the one of the most prestigious events on the international calendar, Allen revealed that Bertram is only ever a call away for advice, as he begins his own journey to the top of the jumping world.

"Bertram is a big help to me," he said. "I speak to him after every round and he helps a lot in my jumping.

"We're very lucky in Ireland that everyone has horses, in every family, whether it's ponies or horses.

"They start really early so I've been riding for as long as I can remember."

The Global Champions Tour, which culminates in a showdown in Riyadh in November, promises only the best riders and horses from all over the world and sets itself against iconic backdrops in some of the best cities.

Allen and Lukaku vd Bisschop jumped clear to finish top of the 1.45m competition at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, clocking a time of 60.64s to set the scene for the Grand Prix showpiece on the final day.

The Irish rider is also part of the Global Champions League team Riesenbeck International, one of the mandatory under-25 riders that each team must have.

And Allen has hailed the GCL's younger rider programme as a brilliant opportunity for those who don't often get the opportunity to enter 5* events to improve their skills.

"The Global is quite unique," he said. "It's my first year of doing it and it's great for me because I can't get into a lot of the 5* shows but when you're on a team you get a place.

"The GCL is a team event and every show, the day before the Grand Prix, we jump two rounds together.

"We had a very good team this year, we've been a bit unlucky but it's a good team."

