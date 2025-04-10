Harry Brook announced as first HiTZ athelete ahead of Bethnal Green launch

HiTZ Cricket

England's new T20 and ODI captain Harry Brook has been named as the first official HiTZ athlete, after the cutting-edge cricket training facility’s newest launch in Bethnal Green, London.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brook, one of the few players excelling across all formats, has partnered with HiTZ to help bring elite-level, technology-driven training to areas across the UK and beyond.

The announcement of Brook as an official HiTZ athlete comes at a pivotal moment in the brand’s growth. With thriving facilities in Bolton, Surrey, Doncaster and Essex, the launch of Bethnal Green represents a key milestone in a national expansion that will continue this summer with three more sites in Guildford, Bradford and Bristol. The purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility in Bethnal Green is HiTZ’s fifth UK location to open in 2025, following its recent launch in East Molesey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HiTZ is on a mission to break down the barriers that have traditionally held the game back; cost, access and outdated experiences, replaced with smart, data-led training that reflects the modern demands of the sport. And as one of England’s biggest names, Brook’s involvement will inspire young players from all backgrounds to engage with the game and embrace new ways of improving their batting.

Harry Brook is the first official HiTZ athlete

Commenting on his involvement, Brook said: “What HiTZ are doing is genuinely changing the game. I’ve seen first-hand how the incredible facilities are transforming cricket, offering data-driven sessions and inspiring the next generation. They truly are redefining the sport and it doesn’t matter what level you play, everyone can get incredible, real-time feedback through its instant video replay and ball-tracking cameras.

“It’s clear to see how passionate the team at HiTZ are about making the sport more accessible. There is huge potential for HiTZ globally, and I am so excited to be partnering with them in this exciting stage of growth.”

But beyond growth, the HiTZ mission is clear; to level the playing field and reimagine what cricket access looks like, making elite-level training a reality for everyone. More than 260,000 balls have already been delivered in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by former community coach Dominic Reed, HiTZ was born from a frustration with outdated, inaccessible cricket experiences, and a belief that tech could be the key to the problem. By integrating BatFast’s industry-leading ball tracking cameras, instant video replay systems, and user-friendly mobile platforms, HiTZ offers autonomous, year-round batting with real time feedback that empowers players to train smarter, whenever it suits them.

At a time when the ECB is pushing its Inspiring Generations strategy to remove barriers to entry and to drive equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) across cricket, HiTZ is tackling these accessibility challenges by offering smart, flexible training sessions, which – unlike traditional facilities – provide high-quality, tech-driven batting without the need for long-term commitments.

Dominic Reed, CEO of HiTZ Cricket, said: “We’re ripping up the playbook with how people interact with cricket. It shouldn’t be a huge financial or time commitment and we want everyone to access quality training. We’ve designed HiTZ to fit modern lives, while still delivering insights that make a real difference to players of all levels.

“Having Harry on board is incredibly exciting, not just because of who he is on the field, but because of what he stands for. He understands the importance of accessible pathways, the power of data, and the global potential of this model. His belief in what we’re doing is a huge moment for us, and will be instrumental in helping us raise the profile of HiTZ and spread the message of inclusivity, inspiring countless young cricketers to take up the sport and improve their game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the barriers removed and the tools in place, the next generation of stars - and perhaps even the next Harry Brook - are already finding their feet at HiTZ”.

For more information or to book a session, visit https://hitzcricket.com/