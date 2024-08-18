Harry Charles hungry for more after cutting Paris 2024 campaign short

ph.Ljuba Buzzola/Longines Global

The 25-year-old from Alton made the decision to bring his Olympic campaign to an end ahead of the individual event in Paris after his horse Romeo 88 picked up an injury

Olympic champion Harry Charles revealed that cutting short his Paris 2024 programme has only made him hungrier for individual success at LA 2028.

It was a bittersweet moment for the young rider who had won team jumping Olympic gold just days before alongside fellow Team GB's riders Ben Maher and Scott Brash.

But the rider admitted that he was not disappointed with the decision and is already dreaming of an individual medal at a possible second Olympics in LA.

"It was bittersweet because I knew Romeo was quite as he is usually during the Championship so I made the decision to withdraw for him," he said.

"He did everything I asked him to and I didn't want him to go again.

"I think I had a shot at an individual medal, he has been in the form of his life and I have been the best riding in my career.

"Together we were on fire but I'm not disappointed about it, now it just leaves me something to try and chase in the future.

"The countdown to LA has already started, it feels far away but I'm sure it will come around quickly."

Charles, Brash and Maher went into Paris as relative underdogs.

The trio have a storied history together, with Charles' father Peter having won gold alongside Brash and Maher at London 2012, but had not roared to gold before as a trio.

All three contributed to World Championship team bronze in 2022, GB’s first global podium in the event since 1998 and entered Paris as medal contenders, but not medal favourites.

But Charles noted that on the day that it mattered, the trio put together a gold medal worthy performance that proved no one should underestimate Team GB.

"It still hasn't quite sunk in," he said. "Paris was the best day of my career, my life even, and times like that need a lot of reflection.

"We didn't have a high chance to win but we knew we had a great team with three of the best riders and on that day we were the three best riders.

"We had to be at our very best and on the day we deserved that gold medal.

"It's rare we can all do it on the same day but the horses jumped the best rounds of their careers as well.

"It all just came together on the day and everyone else underestimated us."

Just two weeks after competing on the Olympic stage against the backdrop of Versailles, Charles back on home soil jumping in front of the Royal Hospital Chelsea at the London leg of the 2024 Longines Global Champions Tour.

On the opening day of competition, Charles finished ninth in the 5* two phase event and with the opportunity to showcase his gold medal winning exploits to the British public, Charles noted his excitement of performing as part of the Tour.

"London is great and this show is nice because we don't have as many high level competitions in the UK anymore which is a shame," he said.

"I made sure to put it on my calendar after the Olympics so we can show our sport to the public and we have had a great reception from them.

"They are the ones that inspired us in Paris so that's why I decided to enter London."

