Harry Derham and Ed Bailey land top two lots as Crystal Ocean gelding Sells for £400,000 at Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival sale
Bailey and Derham also purchased another standout horse, Clondaw Park, who sold for £320,000. Clondaw Park is the first winner for Zamani, who hails from a distinguished pedigree, being a half-sister to the multiple Grade 1-winning Nichols Canyon, the depth of her lineage extends further: her third dam, Mantesera, is a full sister to Group 3 Nell Gwyn Stakes winner Cloud Castle, herself a multiple Group 1 performer.
Speaking to sponsor OLBG, Bailey Comments: “Harry and I were delighted to purchase Clondaw Park and Cristal D’Estruval at the Festival Sale. For us they were the two standout horses that we wanted and we are so grateful to be in a position to have owners that are willing to go to that level to buy these horses.
“Clondaw Park looks a very smart filly with a lovely pedigree. She showed a lot of gears to quicken the way she did on bottomless ground in her maiden. Cristal D’Estruval is out of a very good mare and by an exciting new stallion. He has a lot of quality as a physical and won nicely in a very fast time.
“Hopefully they’re two exciting prospects from good producers to look forward to”.
Derham comments: "I feel incredibly lucky to have the support from their respective new owners to be able to go and buy such high quality, exciting horses.
“As a young trainer trying to establish himself, getting access to quality like this is hugely exciting. They’ll go to Ed’s now, get let down slowly and have the very best of the spring grass.
“We will look forward to getting to know them both in late summer”.
