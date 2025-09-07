Harry Meade scores hat-trick of top six finishes at Defender Burghley

Harry Meade riding ANNAGHMORE VALONER during the cross country phase of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, in the park land surrounding Burghley House near Stamford in Lincolnshire in the UK between 3rd - 7th September 2025 | Defender Burghley Horse Trials / Peter Nixon

The Chippenham-based eventer was virtually fault-free on board Cavalier Crystal, Et Hop du Matz and Annaghmore Valoner, with only a few time penalties costing him a place on the podium on day two of competition at the famed 5* event.

World number one Harry Meade could not contain his delight after sensationally scoring a hat-trick of top-six finishes at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

To take three horses to Defender Burghley presents its own challenges, which is why it was all the more impressive that Meade achieved the feat across the fiendish 6500m 31 gate cross-country course designed by Derek di Grazia.

"I’m really thrilled with them," said Meade. "My first horse was a big gangly, young horse and it’s his first Burghley but I’m pretty used to taking three.

"This year was a bit more difficult because the course was so unusual to ride. It was so intense and you have to use your judgement on how much horse you use in the course but he was very good.

"I wasted a couple of seconds here and there on Et Hop du Matz but he will only get better and Cavalier Crystal was lovely. She’s a cool girl and she gave me a textbook ride. If you could almost do a simulation of how to do it, she was bang on while Annamore Vallonagh was super.

"She’s come off the back of nothing and she's such a sensitive overachiever. I was really proud of her resilience out there and she gave me a great ride."

Held in the glorious setting of Burghley's historic park, Defender Burghley is one of only seven CCI5* competitions around the globe, ranking alongside Wimbledon and The Masters as a sporting "major", with the world's finest riders descending on Stamford for the famed 5* event.

Meade's reputation as one of the world's most proficient eventers precedes him but he insisted that his achievements would not be possible without the support of those closest to him.

"Mentally it’s very busy riding three horses and that’s where my team is so great," added Meade. "Jess [Errington] and Molly [Parkin] are the lynchpins along with my wife Rosie and they have such a slick set-up."

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk