Haskell backs Henry Pollock to shine on England debut against Wales

ENGLAND legend James Haskell insists new star Henry Pollock has the 'x-factor' to succeed on the eve of his highly-anticipated international debut against Wales. Pollock has been named on the bench as Steve Borthwick’s men head to Cardiff on Saturday to chase a win that could see them finish as Six Nations champions.

The 20-year-old flanker is enjoying a breakthrough season for club Northampton Saints, with a series of highlight-reel moments that have gone viral on social media and added to his sky-high reputation in the junior ranks. He also starred in England's Under-20's World Cup success last summer and is still eligible for the side, having helped them to victory over Ireland and France earlier in the Six Nations.

Haskell, who won 77 England caps, knows a thing or two about playing in the back row and says he can’t wait to see Pollock unleashed. “Henry has been brilliant. He is a player people have been talking about for a while, said Haskell.

“We interviewed him on the Good, the Bad and the Rugby podcast and he's a really good guy.“He has some confidence and self-belief about which is brilliant. “As a sportsman, you need it and what I hear from when he goes to the England squad, he always brings it.“

He is vocal and he has settled so I am excited to see him get an opportunity and see what he can do. “He has dynamism, is great with the ball and he's a bit of an x-factor.”

England travel to Cardiff after recording a fine 47-24 win over Italy last Sunday, scoring seven tries and clinching the bonus-point win to keep their title hopes alive. Sitting in second, they trail France by a point and are one point clear of Ireland, meaning that a bonus-point success will guarantee at least a top-two finish.

Should they pick up five points, then they would need Scotland to deny France victory in Paris, to claim the title. They face a Wales side desperate to end a 16-game losing streak and avoid finishing last and, while Haskell believes Borthwick's men are favourites, he has cautioned against taking anything for granted.

He added: “It's the final weekend and the biggest game is England against Wales. England have a bit of momentum and played a really great game of rugby last week. “England are strong and have some good players across the board and getting three wins on the trot can really change the mentality and take pressure off but if there's a team that can upset us it's definitely Wales.

“They have a habit of doing that and they won't like anything more than to beat us. Having played Wales a large number of times, if they beat England, nothing else matters for them. “That's the number one thing. If they can beat England at the Principality, that'll change the landscape for them.”

Haskell was speaking at the last day of the RFU Continental Tyres Schools Cup finals, where six schools from across the country ventured to Allianz Stadium in search of national glory. The RFU Continental Tyres Schools Cup is foundational to age-grade rugby in England, enabling students from across the country to compete against one another and against the best the game has to offer at schoolboy level.

Haskell said: “I was very lucky to play in the U15 with Wellington College and win it. It was my first taste of playing Twickenham and it's a magical day, an amazing experience for everyone.”

The Continental Tyres Schools Cup is an important part of the age-grade rugby landscape in England, with schools’ rugby often where players fall in love with the game for the first time. For more information visit the Continental Tyres Schools Cup section of the England Rugby Website