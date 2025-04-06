Hayden Wilde wins in Singapore on T100 debut

James Mitchell/T100

Hayden Wilde produced a stellar bike and run leg in the Singapore heat to clinch victory in a time of three hours 18 minutes and 11 seconds.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayden Wilde fired a warning shot to his competitors after coming from behind on debut to win the Singapore T100.

The Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallist was stepping up to the middle-distance event for the first time and produced a stellar bike and run leg in the Singapore heat to clinch victory in a time of three hours 18 minutes and 11 seconds. After fellow Olympic distance athlete Kate Waugh won the women's series opener just 24 hours earlier, Wilde is one of many proving that the step up suits his style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really nice to win my first T100 race on my debut," he said. "It’s nice the hard work in winter went well but for this sort of race, it’s really hard to know where you are in a sense – it’s super hot and once you go over the line, it’s hard to recover.

"The next few races will be a lot different, but I’m just really happy to take this one and set the season off to a really good high." New Zealander Wilde emerged 13th in a packed swim which saw just one minute separating the top 16 athletes, before racing to the front of the pack alongside Germany's Rico Bogen.

The two shared the load in the final 30km of the 80km bike leg with Bogen coming into T2 ahead. But it was only a matter of time before Wilde put his foot down and stormed ahead to take the win by over two and a half minutes.

"We were quite lucky to start a little later than the women," he said. "On the run, we got a nice little bit of cooler breeze – it was nice to get the heart rate down a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ride was really hot – the sun was out and it was hard to control the heart rate. But the legs felt good out there today, just keep driving, fuelling and making sure to put water on. It’s not a good idea to probably go and chase the race – just do your own race and hope that it’s enough."

Paris 2024 bronze medallist Léo Bergère, also making his T100 debut, and reigning T100 champion Marten Van Riel both produced a late surge on the run to complete the podium. With 6km to go, Bergère had moved into second after chasing down Mathis Margirier and a struggling Bogen as Van Riel, just one week after punching his ticket to the IRONMAN World Championships in Nice, crossed the line in third.

“I’m feeling better now that it’s over," said Bergère. "It hurts a lot in these conditions, but to be honest, I enjoyed the race, the course and the people on the side of the course cheering for us, that was a great atmosphere. I can’t wait for the next time in Singapore." Van Riel added: "I’m super happy I could start my season like this in the T100. This sets up super well for the rest of the season because if I’m being honest, I didn’t expect to be on the podium."

The second season of the 9-leg T100 Triathlon World Tour starts in Singapore this weekend. Watch the world’s best female and male triathletes race live on Eurosport across Europe and TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, or on PTO+ from anywhere. The women start at 0715 UK on Saturday 5 April; the men start at 0815 UK on Sunday 6 April. More information at www.T100Triathlon.com