Head coach Christian Jones delighted with Bill Beaumont Division 2 final win

Cheshire beat Devon 50-38 at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham | STEVEN PASTON/PA WIRE

Twelve months ago, Cheshire saw a big lead against Oxfordshire evaporate in losing 38-37, but this time held their nerve in another try fest to triumph 50-38 against a Devon side who refused to go quietly.

By Matt Wright

Cheshire head coach Christian Jones was delighted to exorcise the demons of last year as his county won a barnstorming Bill Beaumont Men’s County Championship Division 2 final against Devon at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

This was despite Cheshire storming into a 31-7 lead after half an hour, through tries by Will Norris, Joe Sanders, Tom Akehurst and Ciaron Connolly, with their opponents fighting their way back to bring back memories of last year.

However, another Akehurst try and the boot of Mark Williams proved to be the difference, with the fly-half, who serves in the Royal Air Force, converting all five tries and kicking five penalties for a haul of 25 points.

Jones said: “It was long overdue. We’ve been in this position quite a few times and we’ve had a good bunch of boys who have knitted well from quite early on.

“I’m pleased with that today, it’s probably the biggest group of lads we’ve had in a long time – normally we’re orientated around one club, like Macclesfield last year and Caldy the years before that, so it’s good to have a good mix.

“We’ve not emphasised a lot what happened last year, but we ran away with it first half last year and lost by a point in the dying minutes.

“A big focus was making sure the bench was strong, so we could bring on experience, and we went from there.”

Cheshire’s campaign has seen them use the facilities at Chester RFC for their training sessions, where their hard work in bringing a team together from the county’s clubs has brought silverware.

Jones, who coaches at Championship club Caldy, hopes to compete in Division 1 of the County Championship in the coming years and loves the opportunity it gives players from Level 5 downwards in the rugby pyramid.

He said: “This level is something the RFU really needs to buy into.

“It’s massive, it’s an opportunity for some of the smaller clubs, and some of the bigger clubs, to showcase what they have available.

“Equally, players that play in this get to go back and share the experience [with their clubmates] and I think it’s required for the RFU to invest heavily towards it because it’s brilliant.”

To see all the results from the County Championship Finals visit EnglandRugby.com or follow @RFU on X to see all the in-play highlights.