Head of rugby admits 'pressure is privilege' after reaching last four

Harrow progressed to the semi-finals of the RFU Continental Tyres Cup

Harrow School head of rugby James Melville admitted pressure is a privilege after watching his side progress to the semi-finals of the RFU Continental Tyres Cup following a 10-10 draw with Whitgift School.

Reigning champions Harrow progressed to the semi-finals courtesy of being the away team after tries from Talal Nsouli and James Talamai propelled them to a hard-fought draw with Whitgift.

And, having masterminded his side's successful Twickenham triumph in last year's edition of the tournament, Melville is welcoming all challengers as Harrow bid to defend their crown, with the High Wycombe-based Royal Grammar School next on the calendar next year.

“It was a brilliant game. Really high-level, excellent, competitive rugby from two sides who wanted it a lot and were very good, very physical, very direct,” he said.

“The team really stood up. We had a few players missing but everyone stepped up, one through 19 and to have that togetherness is massively important and to see them enjoy defending and keeping Whitgift School was pleasing to see.

“It’s going to be a great challenge. Royal Grammar School have had a great season as well. They have a great reputation in the cup and in what they do. They’re an outstanding rugby school and we’ve not played them for a number of years so it’ll be great to have that opportunity to.

“The pressure is a privilege. We know everyone's coming after us and we have a target on our back from having such a great year last year and no other teams have got the better of us this year and watching them celebrate and really enjoy themselves has been a good motivator for the boys.”

The RFU Continental Tyres Cup is foundational to age-grade rugby in England, enabling students from across the country to compete against one another and represent the best the game has to offer at schoolboy level.

And with another trip to Twickenham now just one game away, Melville lauded his charges for their 'dogged determination'.

He added: “Other than the first round we’ve been away at every fixture and we’ve managed to battle through all those away matches and show under pressure and away from home we have a side full of quality.

“It’s not been an easy journey in any way and we’ve taken down a number of unbeaten teams along the way and left our mark.

“That’s been the thing I’ve been proud of most. The dogged determination to do it all away from home.

“The boys have got great memories from last year. We were lucky enough to get to Twickenham and win it last year so we’re hoping to do it again.

“We want to enjoy ourselves if we do and if we trust our process and each other, we’ll get the results that we want.”

The Continental Tyres Schools Cup is an important part of the age-grade rugby landscape in England, with schools’ rugby often where players fall in love with the game for the first time. For more information visit the Continental Tyres Schools Cup section of the England Rugby Website