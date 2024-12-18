Head of rugby hails character of his side after powering into last four

Skinners’ School powered through to the last four of the Continental Tyres Schools Cup U18 Plate

Skinners’ School head of rugby Tristan Sullivan hailed the character of his side after they powered into the last four of the Continental Tyres Schools Cup U18 Plate.

The Tunbridge Wells-based side fell behind early on against St John’s School, Leatherhead, and lost a couple of key players to injury.

But the power of their lineout saw them earn two scores from driving mauls and they completed the comeback in the second period, holding firm to win an absorbing contest 26-22 and set up a semi-final trip to Devizes to face Dauntsey’s School.

“Our defence won us the game and that has helped us win most of our games this year,” Sullivan said.

“We have a few good players who can create a lot out of nothing, which is where we’ve taken our opportunities to score.

“We have been in a few situations this season where we haven’t started well and we’ve had to deliver a bit of a rocket at half time, and they do respond well.

“The captain, Lemuel Akinsete, is a big No.8 who leads by example and says a few words himself. In the second half, we realised what was on the line.

“On the previous Friday, we had our big rival fixture under lights on the Friday (against The Judd School).

“We didn’t win it but the boys were physically and mentally knackered from that. To come out and play a quarter-final on the Wednesday and win it was unbelievable, so I’m really proud of the boys and the character they showed.”

The RFU Continental Tyres Cup is foundational to age-grade rugby in England, enabling students from across the country to compete against one another and against the best the game has to offer at schoolboy level.

Skinners’ have had home advantage in their Plate ties so far but will be on the road in the last four for what Sullivan is anticipating will be a sizable test.

“Normally at this point of the year the rugby season is winding down but now we are flying into a seven-week block in January to get ready for the semi-final down in Devizes,” he said.

“It’s going to be tough, from what we know looking at their scores online – they have just beaten Blundell’s, who are pretty strong.

“We’ll have a good training block and we are looking at staying down the night before to be ready.

“The game is during our Year 13 mocks, which isn’t ideal, but we are looking forward to the challenge.”

