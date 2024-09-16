Henman backing next generation to follow in Murray's footsteps

imagecomms

The former British No. 1 was in attendance at Vodafone’s Play Your Way to Wimbledon, the largest individual mass participation tennis competition in the UK, providing inspiration to the youngsters at SW19

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Henman believes the landscape of British tennis is the best it has ever been as Andy Murray retires and makes way for the next generation.

The former British No. 1 was in attendance at Vodafone’s Play Your Way to Wimbledon, the largest individual mass participation tennis competition in the UK, providing inspiration to the youngsters at SW19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Murray’s retirement, Henman, 49, believes tennis in the country is thriving and that providing opportunities to grassroots players will only push it further.

“When you move into the performance sphere of the game, I think British tennis is better than it’s ever been, certainly in my lifetime,” Henman said.

“That’s a lot to do with strength and depth. Murray has led for the last 15 years winning the biggest and best events and those are going to be virtually impossible shoes to fill.

“However when you look at both the men's and women's game, you've got some really great players competing at the very highest level in the Grand Slams and the biggest tournaments, and some good players coming through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the men’s side, Jack Draper who is now in the top 30 in the world, and he still hasn't played a full schedule. Once you give him more time to develop his game, develop physically and have those experiences on the main tour, I see no reason why he isn't in the top 20 or top 10 fairly soon.

“And likewise with Emma Raducanu - she's only played 10 or 11 tournaments, you look at where she is on the race this year, top 50 in the world. And she hasn't played a full schedule coming back from those three surgeries yet.

“Having those role models like Jack and Emma to inspire the next generation is always massively important. And around them you have healthy competition - Katie Boulter is British number one, Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage has had some injury troubles, but hopefully she's going to be back. And Hannah Klugman is a youngster, and a name to look out for.

“As well as role models, an event like this can be a huge catalyst in providing inspiration to youngsters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henman acknowledged how much fellow Brit Murray has done for tennis and how his recent retirement was the perfect send-off for the two-time Wimbledon champion.

“I first heard about Andy when he was 13, coming to play junior tournaments and coming to play the bottom rung of the professional game.

“It’s been amazing to see how his game evolved and what he’s been able to achieve, how time flies!

“He’s done so much for the game in this country and globally. When you reflect on what he's been able to achieve with the three Slams and two Olympic golds and being world number one in the toughest era in our sport, against Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s so important that we capitalise on that in the sport - there is a lot of excitement about the game.

“It was amazing to have that send off that he did at the Olympics - you reflect on him having to have back surgery just before Wimbledon, and to still have that hunger and desire and determination to get out there. I think it was a great way for him to finish.”

Henman is an ambassador for Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, the largest individual mass participation tennis competition in the UK, and was in attendance at the national finals last week.

Thousands of players took part in the qualifying stages this year, leading to county and regional finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to the national finals on Wimbledon’s Aorangi Courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Categories included 14 and under singles, 18 and under doubles, adult doubles, wheelchair all ages, deaf tennis, visual impairment, learning disability and exhibitions of para standing.

Henman added: “Vodafone’s Play Your Way to Wimbledon is massively important because accessibility and opportunity are a priority for any sport.

“To have 14,500 people participating is incredible and Wimbledon plays a big part because it provides inspiration.

“The enjoyment and excitement is massive because it’s an opportunity that not too many people would normally get. There are a lot of people walking around with a big smile on their face!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, is the UK’s largest individual mass participation tennis competition, providing recreational players of all ages and abilities the opportunity to compete at Wimbledon. The All England Club and LTA are proud to partner with Vodafone to expand the competition in 2024.