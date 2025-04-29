Henry Patten scoops prestigious tennis award after maiden Wimbledon victory

Henry Patten celebrates his maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon | Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Henry Patten won the Doubles Player of the Year award at the LTA Tennis Awards after a maiden Grand Slam victory in 2024

Henry Patten was named Doubles Player of the Year at the prestigious LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, after claiming his first Grand Slam title on home turf at Wimbledon.

The 28-year-old was honoured at the tenth anniversary of the awards which were held at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

The Colchester-native partnered Finnish Harri Heliovaara to lift his first major title at his home Slam and won three ATP titles in the same year.

He took victories in Marrakech, Lyon and Stockholm, helping him to his first call-up for the Davis Cup where he claimed his first victory representing Great Britain against Canada.

"Last year was incredible. Especially winning Wimbledon with my partner, Harri Heliovaara, in front of a home crowd was like a dream,” Patten reflected.

"I was also honoured to represent my country in the Davis Cup - an experience I'll never forget.

"I'd like to thank my coach Calvin and my family for their endless support - without whom none of this would be possible.

“Lastly, thank you to all the fans who have supported me on my journey. I can't wait to play on home turf again this year - see you all in the summer."

The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis across Britain.

First launched in 2015 with the help of former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, they recognise the vital work of volunteers, coaches, officials, and players dedicating their precious time and energy to the continual development and growth of the sport.

Over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game.

The winners, selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories, have all been acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2024.

The awards were graced by the presence of tennis royalty as Sue Barker was on hand to present some of the accolades.

“It’s great, I’ve been to the awards before so I know how important they are. It’s great that the clubs get so involved and that the LTA supports the clubs because they are getting tennis out to all parts of the country,” said Barker.

“It’s lovely that they can come here, be appreciated and also be inspired to go back and continue it, and get rewarded for all the hard work that they’ve done.

“It was lovely to see so many incredible people and hearing stories of what they’ve done, how they’ve changed people’s lives. It was a very inspiring evening.”

To find out more information about the LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus or for information on how to play, coach, volunteer or officiate in tennis, head to: The Official Home of Tennis For Britain | LTA