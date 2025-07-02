Henry Searle soaking up the lessons from doubles partner Dan Evans

REUTERS via Beat Media Group subscription

Henry Searle hopes tips from doubles partner Dan Evans can help him return to Wimbledon time and time again.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry Searle hopes tips from doubles partner Dan Evans can help him return to Wimbledon time and time again.

The pair were narrowly defeated in their first-round encounter, losing 7-6 6-4 to defending champions Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara to bring an end to Searle’s time at Wimbledon following singles defeat to Ethan Quinn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Wolverhampton player believes he is better off for the experience, and is determined to keep learning from his experienced partner Evans, who is 16 years his senior.

“Me and Dan Get on great so there’s always a bit of banter,” said Searle. “We are both very supportive of each other playing. It’s more relaxed, you are playing with someone so you can have a laugh. It’s still focussed but there’s a bit of relaxing in between points.

“Practising and warming up with him, he is always helping, pointing out things and I am always trying to pick his brains.

“He is very experienced at this level and has been at the top of the game for a long time. I am always looking to pick bits off him and he’s a great guy to be around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone has got their own journey but there are definitely things I can take from watching him and asking him questions.”

The duo have been regular doubles partners on grass, and Searle revealed he hopes to continue the pairing should the right opportunities arise.

Searle and Evans also faced Patten and Heliovaara at Queen’s three weeks ago, where they were also on the wrong side of a tight contest but the 19-year-old has taken plenty of confidence from pushing the reigning Wimbledon champions close on more than one occasion.

“I thought we played a good match overall, there were moments where we could have maybe been a bit better but overall we got a bit unlucky in the end,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We played them a couple of weeks ago at Queen’s and we were definitely right in it both times, we feel a little bit unlucky in the tiebreak both times. We put in two solid performances against them, just came out on the wrong side both times.”

Confidence is also the name of the game for Searle in the singles, where he lost in four sets to American opponent Quinn.

And while he may not have come away with any wins from this year’s Wimbledon, Searle believes he is more than ready to fight at tennis’ top table

“I have played two decent matches, not maybe at my best level but it is great being around these tournaments and playing the best players in the world,” he reflected. “Doing it front of home crowds is special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have played maybe not as well as I was hoping but I have been right in the thick of it in both matche, just not on the right end of the scoreline.

“I feel like my game is improving and I am equipped to play at this level against the top-ranked guys.”

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website .