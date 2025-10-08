Henry Slade determined to change the conversation on diabetes

Henry Slade will miss the remainder of the tour to Argentina and the USA with a hand injury | The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Henry Slade wants to shine a light on playing sport with diabetes

Every time one of Henry Slade’s daughters tells him she is thirsty, the England and Exeter centre’s heart sinks.

Having been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 18, Slade knows exactly how challenging it makes everyday life, and the telltale signs.

The condition is the first thing he thinks of in the morning and the last thing he thinks of at night, with an extra 2-300 decisions compared to the average person just based on what will affect his blood sugar levels.

That is why Slade is launching the Tackle Diabetes campaign with Sanofi, to raise awareness of Type 1, address misunderstanding and stigma and highlight the importance of early detection.

He said: “It’s a worry that’s always there (that his children might develop it). Every time they tell me they are thirsty, I always have a little panic, my heart drops. But it’s just kids being thirsty, so far they're okay and touch wood that remains the same.

“At the start it was pretty tough for me. I got diagnosed the week before my A-levels started and about a month before I left home for the first time to start a professional career as a rugby player, so it was a bit of a whirlwind few weeks.

“I was pretty aware of it because my dad has Type 1, and he developed just before I was born, he was 31.

“I was a kid growing up and didn't really fully understand, but I knew that he would need insulin when he was eating carbohydrates and the challenges and the difficulties he faced with it.

“It's a completely different kettle of fish when you’ve got a deal with it yourself but I was definitely more aware than I'd say your average Joe.”

It is estimated that more than 400,000 people are living with Type 1 diabetes in the UK and its prevalence is increasing, costing the UK economy over £1.9 billion each year in direct healthcare costs.

There is a common misconception that the disease is a result of poor diet or lifestyle, when it is in fact an autoimmune condition, although the exact cause remains unknown.

It has been reported that the UK is falling behind other high-income countries when it comes to the diagnosis of diabetes with over 25% of people in the UK undiagnosed.

Slade was fortunate to be diagnosed before suffering any symptoms, having tested himself on a school friend’s blood glucose monitor.

Recent advances mean that Type 1 diabetes can be detected before any symptoms are present which is really important as it means people can get the support they need earlier and avoid potentially serious complications such as DKA (diabetic ketoacidosis).

Early detection is not currently available on the NHS but there are two large ongoing studies, which offer screening via a finger prick test, one for children (ELSA) and one for adults (t1dra).

As an international rugby player, managing the disease is particularly challenging for Slade, who requires insulin injections before a match and even at half-time.

Even so, he has managed to win 72 caps for England, including playing on their tour of Argentina this summer, while enjoying great success for club side Exeter Chiefs.

Explaining how he manages the disease, Slade said: “I wear a CGM, which is a continuous glucose monitor, you can wear it in various places, I tend to put mine on the back of my arm, probably the place which gets hit the least in rugby.

“That sends a notification to my phone every five minutes or so, it informs me what my blood sugar level is and which direction it's trending in. That has been a game changer really. It's helped so much.

“To explain to a non-diabetic what being diabetic is like is quite tough. It's the first thing you think about when you wake up, the last thing you think about when you go to bed and everything in between, every decision you make, everything you're thinking about subconsciously or consciously, you're thinking how will this affect my blood sugar?

“I have to eat quite a lot because I'm a rugby player so I have in the vicinity of eight to 12 injections per day.

“Adrenaline also spikes your sugar. It's effectively like eating a load of sweets when you have a load of adrenaline. It feels counter-productive and it feels wrong, but before a game I'll always have a small injection and at half-time just to try and keep a lid on my sugars and keep them down.

“When I first started doing that, it was a bit worrying to think that it might be going too low in a game, but only gone into hypoglycaemia once in a game and I've been playing professional rugby for 15 years.

“I think I've always been of the of the mindset that if your blood sugars are in a normal range, there is no difference with between you and anyone else. As long as you're red hot on making sure your levels are right, then you can do whatever you want to do. Never let it stop you, never let it hold you back and stop you doing what you dream to do.”

Tackle Diabetes is a campaign led by Henry Slade in partnership with Sanofi, to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes, address misunderstanding and highlight the value of early detection. For more information about Type 1 diabetes visit nhs.uk and for information about early detection visit elsadiabetes.nhs.uk and t1dra.bristol.ac.uk.