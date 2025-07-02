Here’s how you can win free padel for life at Stockport’s newest club

Players at Soul Padel, Stockport.

A local padel club is offering players the chance to enjoy free games for life, just by getting on court.

Soul Padel now rewards players every time they play through its new loyalty app Soul Mates.

Players can collect points, called Almas (Spanish for ‘Soul’), when they check in using the app. Everyone on court earns points, not just the person who books, and every check-in comes with free racket hire, so there’s no need to invest in equipment straight away.

Almas can be swapped for free court time, coaching, social sessions and tournaments, or even donated to help local schoolchildren discover padel for the first time through Soul Padel’s What’s That Racket? schools programme.

Frequent players will move up tiers, with those reaching the top tier being able to unlock Free Play For Life. This gives Soul Mates users two free off-peak games every week for as long as they stay active.

There are other perks along the way, too, including community tiers and branded t-shirts to mark milestones.

Mark Hewlett, Founder and CEO of Soul Padel, said: “We’ve spent a lot of time building the Soul Mates app because we wanted something that genuinely rewards people for showing up and makes it simple for anyone to get into padel.

“Every time you play, you earn Almas, and with free racket hire, there’s no excuse not to give it a go, even if you’ve never picked up a racket before.

“You can put your points towards free games, coaching or help local schools get kids on court for the first time.

“We’re not just running a club, we’re building a proper community where people keep coming back and bring others with them. That’s what Soul Padel is all about.”

The club first opened behind Decathlon on George’s Road last summer with two courts and has quickly become a hub for local players. This summer, it expanded with four extra covered courts and a brand new clubhouse where players can relax, connect and plan their next match.

Signing up for Soul Mates is free and open to anyone over 18. The app is available on all app stores from July 5.

Players can visit Soul Padel Stockport at Decathlon, George's Rd, Stockport, SK4 1DN, open daily from 7 am to 11 pm on weekdays, and 7 am to 10 pm on weekends.