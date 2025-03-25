Here’s how you can win tickets to this summer’s hottest tennis tournaments
How to Enter
Taking part is simple—just scan the QR code on Del Monte® Fresh Cut products, such as Apple & Grape Bags, Fruit Platters, and Pineapple Chunks. Answer a few quick questions, and you’ll be in the running to win. No purchase is necessary, and the competition is open to UK and Ireland residents aged 18 and over.
Prizes Up for Grabs
Winners will receive tickets to prestigious tournaments, including:
- HSBC Championships (WTA500): June 9th-15th, 2025
- HSBC Championships (ATP500): June 16th-22nd, 2025
- Lexus Nottingham Open (WTA250/ATP Challenger): June 16th-22nd, 2025
- Lexus Eastbourne Open (WTA250/ATP250): June 23rd-28th, 2025
There’s also the chance to win signed memorabilia from Jodie Burrage—perfect for tennis enthusiasts.
Connecting Fresh Fruit and an Active Lifestyle
Del Monte® has long supported healthy living, partnering with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to highlight the benefits of fresh fruit and staying active.
Thierry Montange, Marketing Director for Europe and Africa at Del Monte®, shares: “We’re excited to offer tennis fans a unique opportunity to win amazing prizes while celebrating the connection between healthy eating and sport.”
Don’t Miss Out!
The competition runs from March to May 2025, so there’s plenty of time to enter for a chance to experience world-class tennis action.
For full details and to enter, visit: https://www.freshdelmontefun.com/tennis/