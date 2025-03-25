Here’s how you can win tickets to this summer’s hottest tennis tournaments

Spring is just around the corner, and with it comes the perfect opportunity for tennis fans and families to get involved in a fun and exciting competition. This season, tennis lovers across the UK and Ireland can enter Del Monte’s “Serve Up a Summer of Tennis” contest, where they will get the chance to win fantastic prizes, including tickets to top tennis tournaments and autographed memorabilia from British tennis star Jodie Burrage.

How to Enter

Taking part is simple—just scan the QR code on Del Monte® Fresh Cut products, such as Apple & Grape Bags, Fruit Platters, and Pineapple Chunks. Answer a few quick questions, and you’ll be in the running to win. No purchase is necessary, and the competition is open to UK and Ireland residents aged 18 and over.

Prizes Up for Grabs

Winners will receive tickets to prestigious tournaments, including:

HSBC Championships (WTA500): June 9th-15th, 2025

HSBC Championships (ATP500): June 16th-22nd, 2025

Lexus Nottingham Open (WTA250/ATP Challenger): June 16th-22nd, 2025

Lexus Eastbourne Open (WTA250/ATP250): June 23rd-28th, 2025

There’s also the chance to win signed memorabilia from Jodie Burrage—perfect for tennis enthusiasts.

Connecting Fresh Fruit and an Active Lifestyle

Del Monte® has long supported healthy living, partnering with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to highlight the benefits of fresh fruit and staying active.

Thierry Montange, Marketing Director for Europe and Africa at Del Monte®, shares: “We’re excited to offer tennis fans a unique opportunity to win amazing prizes while celebrating the connection between healthy eating and sport.”

Don’t Miss Out!

The competition runs from March to May 2025, so there’s plenty of time to enter for a chance to experience world-class tennis action.

For full details and to enter, visit: https://www.freshdelmontefun.com/tennis/