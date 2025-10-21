Here's why Adam Wharton will shine for club and England

Adam Wharton

A Crystal Palace legend has backed Adam Wharton to become an England star for years to come.

The Eagles midfielder, who has one cap for his country, pulled out of September’s squad to face Andorra and Serbia through injury, and was then overlooked by Thomas Tuchel for the recent games with Wales and Latvia.

Despite the snub, former Palace striker Clinton Morrison, reckons the future is very bright for Wharton.

“He’s got that calmness on the ball — a natural left-footer who dictates play,” said Morrison. “Even if he doesn’t go to this World Cup, he’ll be an England regular for years to come. It might come a little too soon this time, but I’d love to see him involved. There should be room for him.”

Thomas Tuchel

After his struggles with injury, Wharton played his third consecutive game for Palace in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Bournemouth. The 21-year-old’s club boss Oliver Glasner has backed his player to make Tuchel’s squad for the finals in USA, Canada, and Mexico.

While Declan Rice is a certain starter in midfield for England, who plays alongside him is the big question. Speaking to Freebets, Morrison added: “[Nottingham Forest midfielder] Elliot Anderson’s been brilliant and deserves his place, but Wharton’s another top talent. He just needs to stay fit. Without that injury, I think he would’ve been called up already.”

It could be an interesting few months for the former Blackburn Rovers academy graduate with speculation of a £70m move to Manchester United in the January transfer window.

In the meantime, Wharton will look to make is four games in a row when Palace take on AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday evening.