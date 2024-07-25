Hidden Gems: the clubs that helped shape Olympians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week draws the opening of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, so we’re highlighting some remarkable organisations that helped support some famous young athletes who went onto become Team GB trailblazers. From local diving and athletics to Paris, these groups have given vital support and encouragement to young people at the community level, as they march on to represent their country this summer.

These organisations, like many charities across the UK, rely heavily on fundraising to deliver their services to their local communities. Leading micro-donations platform easyfundraising has raised over £7 million for grassroots sports clubs so far, which will continue to grow during the Olympics

Where Peaty first dove for gold in Uttoxeter

Adam Peaty, a firm favourite of Team GB and widely predicted to win gold this summer, first took to the water at Dove Valley ASC in Uttoxeter. Established in 1985, it has nurtured local talent for nearly four decades, successfully coaching the gold medallist until the age of 14. Their aim is to give all swimmers the chance to maximise their potential, and as an easyfundraising cause the club can pursue this with the aid of free donations. The quick and hassle-free platform can keep local clubs going as they help to create the next generation of Olympians.

James Moir, CEO of the platform shared “We’re delighted to be supporting over 12,000 sports clubs across the country, they continue to go from strength-to-strength with their dedicated communities. “

“These clubs have a close-knit network of families, who can each collect cashback donations for their local clubs when they shop online with more than 8,000 big-name retailers which they are already shopping with. “

Jessica Ennis-Hill's early beginnings at Sheffield & Dearne AC

Jessica Ennis-Hill, the now retired, gold medallist and two-time silver medallist who dominated track and field events started her journey at the City of Sheffield & Dearne Athletic Club as her first sporting home.

Ennis was introduced by her parents to the athletics club during her school holidays at the age of 11, where she would go on to excel under the coaching of Toni Minichiello and facilities at Dearne.

Today, the club trains the next generation of Team GB, standing as Yorkshire’s top level athletics club. Fundraising with initiatives like easyfundraising ensures clubs like this have a sustainable future in their local communities.

Using easyfundraising is simple: just visit their website, find the sports club that you'd like to support (or register yours if not on there yet) and then make a purchase with any retailer from the 8,000 listed on the platform to raise a free donation when you shop.

Sapphire school alumni aims for gold in Paris

Max Whitlock, one of Team GB’s most celebrated gymnasts, began his career at the Sapphire School of Gymnastics in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, starting at just seven years old, Whitlock’s early training at Sapphire laid the foundation for his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. This and the coaching of Klemen Bedenik, allowed the young gymnast to become the professional he is today.

Established in 1987, Sapphire offers a range of programs for gymnasts of all ages and skill, from 10 months to elite competitors 18 and over. Whitlock’s journey from Sapphire to becoming a multiple Olympic gold medallist is testament to the club’s commitment to nurturing young talent and a passion for gymnastics.

Sapphire School is also taking part in a new trend of micro-donations, by using the easyfundraising platform, this allows the community to contribute to the club's ongoing success through everyday online shopping. By using, these free donations clubs like Sapphire can, buy more equipment, make urgent repairs, and open their doors to more members of the community.

As we look forward to the opening of Paris this week, the Team GB of today were shaped and moulded by their local sports clubs of youth. With this new trend of microdonations and platforms like easyfundraising, giving to local causes has never been so important, especially when it can help foster the next generation of great Olympians.