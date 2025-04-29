Hilda Moore honoured to be recognised by LTA Tennis Awards

Hilda Moore is presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Sir Trevor McDonald during the LTA Tennis Awards 2025 at National Tennis Centre on April 24, 2025 in London, England. | Getty Images for LTA

Marlborough's Hilda Moore was honoured to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the prestigious 2025 LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus.

The Glasgow-born tennis player has made an exceptional contribution to tennis over the past 30 years in both Scotland and Wiltshire.

Since qualifying as a coach in 2004, Moore's has created a strong ethos in participation and has been a passionate ambassador for ‘She Rallies’ to break new barriers for women and girls in sport.

"You do all these things without thinking about rewards," she said. "This is for all my friends and family who have made sacrifices to help me do what I do.

"I just did it because I love tennis and I want other people to love it as well.

"I started tennis when I was about 10 at a small local club in Glasgow and when I was about 20-years-old our committee all left and so a group of us stepped up and fundraised to get new courts there.

"The ethos was always that we can do this and so we did. It's really lovely to be recognised for this and I'd do it all again if I could."

As Chair of Marlborough Tennis Club Moore's leadership and enthusiasm enabled the club to move to a new site, obtaining loans and grants for the new six court venue.

She was instrumental in establishing the Marlborough Sports Forum helping run events for over 150 children across 12 different sports, with the club also winning Club of the Year at the 2025 LTA Awards.

"To have the Marlborough committee here to celebrate with me is so lovely," she said.

"Anyone can make a difference in tennis and it's just going out and tapping someone on the shoulder and telling them that they can do this. I

" see young girls coming through into coaching and it's fantastic. Sometimes people just need that extra encouragement."

The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis and padel across Britain.

First launched in 2015 by former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game.

The winners, selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories, were all acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2024.

And with the support of her friends, family and the LTA behind her, Moore admitted that she's not stopping her tennis journey any time soon, with greater plans to continue working in the sport and supporting tennis throughout Wiltshire.

She said: "I've not given up yet either! This might say Lifetime Achievement but I'm still going and still working."

To find out more information about the LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus or for information on how to play, coach, volunteer or officiate in tennis, head to: The Official Home of Tennis For Britain | LTA