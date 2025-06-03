History nut Heyes eyeing place on Argentina tour

RFU/Getty Images

History nut Joe Heyes hopes his next Wikipedia rabbit hole will be all about Argentina – as that will mean he has secured a place in England’s summer squad.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

History nut Joe Heyes hopes his next Wikipedia rabbit hole will be all about Argentina – as that will mean he has secured a place in England’s summer squad.

The Leicester Tigers prop loves swotting up on destinations he visits and has no shortage of information to get stuck into this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Securing a spot on the plane is the first challenge but Heyes appears well set to do just that after featuring off the bench in each of England’s Six Nations matches earlier this year.

The 26-year-old said: "I'm madly passionate about history. I google the most ridiculous things and go from there.

"I went on holiday to Tenerife, and I was sitting by the pool and just stuck in the Wikipedia hole about the place. I learnt that it was used as a Spanish shipping station to get to the Americas.

"I will absolutely be researching before I go to Argentina. My favourite part of Argentine history is the Age of Discovery when Europeans first arrived and explored South America, establishing towns and cities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heyes played an essential role off the bench behind Will Stuart in the Six Nations and now looks set to benefit from the Bath star’s selection in the British & Irish Lions squad touring Australia.

The Tigers front-rower even got on the scoresheet in the 68-14 win over Wales at Principality Stadium, his first international try, and hopes to add to his 17 caps this summer.

The Rest Is History podcast fan will know all about conflicts between England and France in the past and the latest comes on the Allianz Stadium turf on June 21 before they head over the Atlantic.

"I was really happy with the way things went in the Six Nations," Heyes said. "I got the taste of Test match rugby, and I obviously want more of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a good challenge coming in Argentina and America, and France before that, so I'm excited. Hopefully if I'm selected to get the shirt on and play."

Heyes’ domestic commitments are not done yet, however, with his Leicester side welcoming Sale Sharks to Mattioli Woods Welford Road in the play-offs on Saturday.

The prop tasted success with the East Midlands outfit when they won the league in 2022 and he has his sights set on repeating the feat.

"We've treated nearly every game like a Prem final because it has been really, as it's been so tight at the top,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been some properly tough games."There have also been a few jokes with the Sale lads about when we beat Sharks at Welford Road. We're happy with playing in Leicester and we can’t wait for it.”

England XV face France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday 21 June at 3:15pm. Tickets from £25, please visit www.englandrugby.com/xvtickets