HiTZ Cricket to bring next generation of cricket training to the UK

HiTZ Cricket, a fast-growing collection of cutting-edge cricket training facilities, is set to redefine the way players train by opening multiple new locations, including its prestigious flagship in East Molesey, Surrey, to continue the brand's bold expansion.

Founded by cricket fanatic and former community coach, Dominic Reed, HiTZ’s mission is to make high-quality cricket training more accessible, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and data-driven insights to enhance player development at all levels.

HiTZ is quickly establishing itself as a game-changer in the cricket training landscape, an industry which is worth over £300m. With thriving locations already in Bolton and Doncaster, the brand has demonstrated its ability to revolutionise cricket training by integrating smart mobile accessible facilities, ball-tracking cameras and instant video replays, through BatFast’s advanced technology. They are visionaries when it comes to Augmented reality experiences.

In golf, for instance, motion capture analysis has been shown to improve athlete performance and reduce injury risks by providing detailed insights into movement patterns. By integrating these technologies, HiTZ Cricket aims to provide players with elite-level training, bridging the gap between grassroots and professional development.

HiTZ offers an autonomous training experience year-round that eliminates traditional barriers. From booking to batting, anyone can improve their game easily and smartly.

HiTZ is committed to creating inclusive opportunities and expanding grassroots programs by fostering more pathways into the professional game. Growing the number of HiTZ locations will support more women and girls in having access to cricket, contributing to a stronger and more diverse cricketing future.

“Bringing HiTZ to East Molesey is a proud moment,” said Dominic Reed, CEO of HiTZ. “Surrey has a legacy of producing male and female world-class cricketers, and we are excited to contribute to that tradition by offering a cutting-edge training facility that makes cricket more accessible and advanced than ever before.”

East Molesey was a natural choice for HiTZ’s latest location, given its strong cricketing heritage. The launch aligns with HiTZ’s wider expansion strategy to have locations across the UK, with the next site planned to open in Bethnal Green, London in the Spring. These developments are part of the brand’s ambitious growth plans to ensure that players everywhere have access to elite-level training facilities.

HiTZ Cricket flagship location, East Molesey

Dominic Reed added, “Our ambitions go far beyond this location. We are focused on scaling HiTZ rapidly, with a target of 200 lanes across the UK and 500 globally in the next five years. We believe in making high-tech training the new standard for cricketers worldwide.”

Runish Gudhka, CEO of BatFast (HiTZ technology partner), said: “HiTZ Cricket is set to revolutionise the way cricket is played by introducing BatFast’s groundbreaking technology. Our collective goal is to make high-quality cricket facilities accessible to everyone, addressing the well-documented issues of limited facilities and high costs associated with playing cricket. With HiTZ, we’re creating a first-of-a-kind model that will provide the best value for time and money that cricketers of all ages, skill levels, and genders will be able to benefit from. We are confident this innovation will attract both investors and industry leaders eager to be part of the future of cricket.”

HiTZ was founded to address the challenges of expensive, outdated indoor cricket facilities by introducing a modern, technology-driven approach. The overwhelming support from players, parents, investors such as former ECB and Goldman Sachs Executives, and BatFast board members has reinforced the demand for a smarter, more efficient training model.

With its innovative vision and growing footprint, HiTZ is poised to transform the future of cricket training.

For more information or to book a session, visit https://hitzcricket.com/.