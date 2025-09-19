HMP Belmarsh: Keeping public safe and rebuilding lives through sport in high security prison

CJ White

To mark National Fitness Day, HMP Belmarsh and British Rowing have joined forces to spotlight the transformative work taking place every day behind prison walls.

Physical Education Instructors (PEIs) at HMP Belmarsh - a high security prison - help to keep the public safe and use sport, movement, and education to give prisoners a sense of purpose.

Tim Ward and Terry Bickley, PEIs from HMP Belmarsh, and CJ White, a master trainer for British Rowing, set out their top tips to help prisoners make positive changes.

Confidence – Finding Self-Belief Through Progress

“Coaching prisoners in indoor rowing helps rebuild confidence,” says CJ White. “It’s about setting goals and seeing yourself differently.” PEIs encourage goal-setting and celebrate progress, fostering self-belief and resilience.

Discipline – Building Routine and Responsibility

“Indoor rowing is all about rhythm, focus, and showing up consistently,” says CJ White, aged 30. “Those skills transfer to everything else.” PEIs deliver structured programmes to all prisoners, helping them develop healthy habits and a sense of routine. For those who demonstrate consistently good behaviour, there are opportunities to spend additional time in activities such as football, yoga and indoor rowing.

Purpose – The Mindset Shift That Changes Everything

“I’ve seen people go from withdrawn to mentoring others,” says PEI Tim. “It starts with purpose.”

PEIs are currently being recruited across the prison estate. Starting as a prison officer, candidates can progress to PEI roles after 12 months, with full training, career development, and Civil Service benefits.

Tim goes on to explain: “As a PEI I am able to keep learning and developing and bring my love for sports and fitness into the job I do every day. The passion I have for a healthy lifestyle spreads to both colleagues and the prisoners, encouraging them to attend the gym to better themselves."

Terry adds: “My reasons for wanting to become a PEI were down to my passion for training, playing and coaching sport. I have done this from a very young age which helps me to keep healthy, not just physically but mentally as well. Also working with prisoners who have no experience in these areas and being able to help them achieve their goals, whilst giving them the basic knowledge of different types of training is very rewarding.”

Join HMPPS

The Prison Service is seeking compassionate, creative individuals with strong communication and decision-making skills.

As a PEI, you’ll lead from the front - delivering challenging fitness programmes, driving discipline and resilience, and working with national partners like British Rowing, parkrun, and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) to support rehabilitation. HMPPS is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects the communities they serve. Whether you're an experienced coach, a passionate mentor, or someone looking to grow into a new career, your perspective and skills will be valued.

Prison officers undertake 10 weeks of training which helps them to prepare for the unexpected. Staff at high security prisons go through an extensive block of training at our specialist college site before returning to their home prison for a period of consolidation. Some jobs do not require any previous qualifications, but staff need resilience, confidence and excellent communication skills in all roles. These key skills will help staff to have a meaningful impact on the lives of others.

In this unique career, you’ll have the opportunity to carry many different roles within any one day. One minute you’re a peacekeeper, the next you’re a counsellor or a teacher. You’ll work directly with prisoners in a unique environment, helping to protect the public and make a positive impact.