Holly Bradshaw misses out on Paris 2024 Olympics final

Sam Mellish/Team GB

Holly Bradshaw crashed out of the Paris 2024 pole vault competition in qualification

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly Bradshaw was dreaming of the perfect Olympic send-off but was left crushed as she missed out on the women’s pole vault final at Paris 2024.

The 32-year-old won bronze in this event in Tokyo three years ago and was looking to become the first woman ever to reach four consecutive pole vault finals at the Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after a year which has been disrupted by an Achilles issue, as well as grieving for the loss of her father Chris, Bradshaw could not clear 4.40m, having got over 4.20m, and missed out on a place in the final.

She said: “I’m a bit crushed. I’ve struggled all year with a niggly Achilles. My team have done an amazing job to get me pain-free. Today was the first competition and training session where I’ve been completely pain-free.

“I think with what happens in the pole vault, I was caught on the back foot. I was caught out with a few technical and tactical decisions that went against me. I think I’m just really disappointed. It’s not the ending I wanted, I felt really good.

“I have a better perspective this year. I’ve had an awful year, I’ve really struggled to come to terms with dad passing away, which I don’t think anyone ever does. To make it here, I think he would be proud that I made it here. It would have been good to be better, but it is what it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve lost my dad so other things don’t really matter as much. I’ve just been grieving a lot this year, like you would. There’s been a lot of low points where I’m upset, the majority of weeks. Just to be here, I’m proud of myself.”

Bradshaw has already announced that this would be her final season of elite pole vaulting, and she admitted after this that she does not know if this will be her final event.

Missing out on a final at a height which was well within her capabilities was clearly a bitter blow – with young teammate and British record holder Molly Caudery also failing to qualify.

But Bradshaw explained that she still has a decision to make about what she will do in the remaining months of her final season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added Bradshaw, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games: “Initially I thought I’m stopping, I’m too crushed. The sport is hurting me too much. But I think I’m in such good shape, I want to just have fun. I’ve jumped 4.70 this year, which was a big goal, I think I can do that again, so I want to do a few more comps and end on a high.”

With more than £30M a week raised for Good Causes, including vital funding into elite and grassroots sport, National Lottery players support our Olympic and Paralympic athletes to live their dreams and make the nation proud, as well as providing more opportunities for people to take part in sport. To find out more visit: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk