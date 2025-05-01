How golf helps Shadine van der Merwe thrive on and off the court

Ben Lumley

When Shadine van der Merwe isn’t locking down the defensive end for Loughborough Lightning, you might well find her on the driving range.

The South African has settled nicely into life in Loughborough, having made the switch to the back-to-back champions in the summer following three seasons at Manchester Thunder.

Central to that has been ensuring the right balance between time training with life off the court, and for Van der Merwe that means switching off to focus on her golf game.

“I’m not a pro at all but it is nice to switch your mind off, it is very therapeutic for me to hit a few balls and switch off from netball and other life stuff,” she revealed.

“My dad used to play when he was younger, so we’d always be at the driving range. I have always loved sport, so I am always up for playing anything, but golf was something that came more as an adult.

“You either have a good drive, your short game is good, or your putt is good – you can’t have it all. I have never had a game where I haven’t been looking for a lost ball!

“It is just a little bit of me time, and I am a strong believer in just switching off from the world around you and doing what makes you happy.”

Ben Lumley

Van der Merwe has enjoyed a strong start to life in African Violet, with Lightning third in the table through the halfway point of the season.

They are tied on points with long-term rivals Manchester Thunder ahead of the pair’s meeting at the Motorpoint Arena in Round 8.

Lightning came out on top when the sides met at the AO Arena in Round 1 and while Van der Merwe was pleased to get one over her old colleagues, she knows another tough test awaits.

“It was definitely quite satisfying [to win in Round 1],” she said. “I had so much energy and was so hyped to play against Thunder.

“Coming up against a team twice, both teams are going to figure out where they have gone wrong or what to do differently. We just have to adapt and stick to our structure and trust what we have got.”

Van der Merwe has formed strong connections with fellow defenders Jodie Gibson and Alice Harvey and knows they will need to be at their best against Thunder.

Fellow South African Elmerè van der Berg has been in strong form in the circle for Thunder – her 242 goals is the third highest in the league – and Van der Merwe is relishing an all-South African battle.

She added: “With a defensive unit, sometimes it takes a bit more time to settle in and build connections but from the get-go we really settled in quite well. There is always room for improvement, which is exciting as well.

“It is always nice coming up against a South African friend. I can tell her off in Afrikaans and nobody else but her will understand!

“I know her from Thunder and from internationals, it is good to know your opponent that well. It is always a good battle against Elmerè.”

Netball Super League

Van der Merwe and Van der Berg are two of a number of South Africans now playing in the Netball Super League, something the former hopes continues to help strengthen the Proteas internationally.

“Our current coach Jenny van Dyk is encouraging us to go out there and spread our wings to get experience,” she said.

“It is good for us to get this exposure. It is a league heading towards professionalism, and for us to play abroad and play week in, week out and get that exposure to this level of netball. We gain as players and can take that back to South Africa.”

Whatever the outcome against Thunder, Van der Merwe is confident her Lightning side will continue to improve throughout the second half of the season as they eye a third straight Netball Super League title.

“Before the season started, there was the pressure of reigning champions and that everyone wants to beat you,” she said.

“Having that pressure is a privilege, but the fact we have lost a few games has taken the pressure off us which is actually quite good.

“You need to peak at the right time, so it is important for us to build each week and grow as a team."

