How golfers can get a FREE expert training session to get in shape for the upcoming season

If your New Year's resolution is to take your golf game to the next level, there's no better time to start, and American Golf has everything you need to make it happen.

The UK’s largest golf retailer is offering a full game review with their expert team – perfect for shaking off the winter cobwebs, and all completely free of charge.

Available now in all stores, these game review sessions are led by American Golf’s team of more than 300 experts, including numerous PGA professionals, making them the perfect opportunity for all golfers to reach their full potential.

During the session, you’ll receive personalised advice and tailored tips from professional fitters who will thoroughly analyse every aspect of your game.

Using their expertise, they’ll assess your swing technique, equipment choices, and playing style, identifying key areas for improvement to help you stay at the top of your game for the upcoming season.

On top of the expert coaching, golfers will also receive a ball fitting session to ensure they’re using the perfect golf ball for their specific needs, helping maximise distance, control, and accuracy on the course.

Booking a session for the new year also means you get to try before you buy some of the latest and greatest club releases for 2025 from big-name brands like Benross and TaylorMade - all stocked at American Golf.

So whether you’re a golfing newbie or an old hat who needs a quick refresher, you can book your free game review session now at your local American Golf store by visiting AG Custom Fit Web Booking.

For more information on American Golf and its products, please visit www.americangolf.co.uk