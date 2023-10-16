More controversy over the Tommy Fury and KSI fight as the result gets overturned after an error on judges’ scorecards was corrected.

Professional boxer Tommy Fury took on Youtuber KSI on Saturday night (October 14), in a highly anticipated fight. At the same event, WWE star Logan Paul took on Dillon Danis which was made personal for Paul.

The event provided no shocks as Fury comfortably swept KSI aside in what was a scrappy affair and Logan also defeated Danis, who had launched a social media tirade against Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal.

There was some controversy from the Fury fight however, as Youtube star KSI accused Tommy Fury of “robbery” and called for an appeal after the result was given in Fury’s favour, with many people on social media siding with KSI.

It’s the second social media star that Fury has faced this year, as he defeated Youtuber Jake Paul back in Saudi Arabia in February and as a professional fighter, has now extended his record to 10-0-0.

Fury, who is the younger brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has also seen his victory over KSI upgraded to a unanimous decision win after an error on the judges’ scorecards was corrected.