How to watch UFC 300 in the UK: date, start time, live stream and full card for Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

The main event of a stacked night of action sees Alex Pereira defend his Light Heavyweight Championship title from challenger Jamahal Hill.
Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
5 minutes ago
UFC 300 offers fight fans a stacked card to match the occasion as MMA reaches yet another historic milestone.

The 300th event in UFC history includes a star-studded line-up of match-ups including the main event of the evening between defending light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and challenger Jamahal Hill.

But who else features on the card for the historic event and how can fans in the UK follow all of the bouts from a thrilling night of action. Here is all you need to know.

UFC 300: How to watch 

UFC 300 takes place on Saturday, April 13 and is being held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 

The venue has a capacity of 20,000 and is also the home of Vegas Golden Knights in the National Hockey League.

The preliminary card is expected to get underway at around 11:30pm UK time, but the exact start times are yet to be confirmed. The main card is likely to start at 1am UK time before the main event gets underway between 4am and 5am. 

The prelims will be broadcast exclusively on the UFC Fight Pass and fans can sign up for the pass for £6.99 per month. The main event in the UK will then be shown live on TNT Sports PPV for a price of £30.99 per month.

UFC 300: Fight card

Main card

  • Alex Pereira (c) vs. Jamahal Hill - for UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

  • Zhang Weili (c) vs. Yan Xiaonan - for UFC Strawweight Championship

  • Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

  • Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Preliminary card

  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

  • Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

  • Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison

  • Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

Early preliminary card

  • Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner

  • Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

  • Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

