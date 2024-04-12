How to watch UFC 300 in the UK: date, start time, live stream and full card for Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill
UFC 300 offers fight fans a stacked card to match the occasion as MMA reaches yet another historic milestone.
The 300th event in UFC history includes a star-studded line-up of match-ups including the main event of the evening between defending light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and challenger Jamahal Hill.
But who else features on the card for the historic event and how can fans in the UK follow all of the bouts from a thrilling night of action. Here is all you need to know.
UFC 300: How to watch
UFC 300 takes place on Saturday, April 13 and is being held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The venue has a capacity of 20,000 and is also the home of Vegas Golden Knights in the National Hockey League.
The preliminary card is expected to get underway at around 11:30pm UK time, but the exact start times are yet to be confirmed. The main card is likely to start at 1am UK time before the main event gets underway between 4am and 5am.
The prelims will be broadcast exclusively on the UFC Fight Pass and fans can sign up for the pass for £6.99 per month. The main event in the UK will then be shown live on TNT Sports PPV for a price of £30.99 per month.
UFC 300: Fight card
Main card
Alex Pereira (c) vs. Jamahal Hill - for UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
Zhang Weili (c) vs. Yan Xiaonan - for UFC Strawweight Championship
Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway
Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
Preliminary card
Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes
Early preliminary card
Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner
Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.