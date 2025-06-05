Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds new co-owners of SailGP champions

Led by Olympic gold medallist Slingsby, Australia has owned the SailGP leaderboard, with three championships in four seasons, and now embarks on a new chapter aimed at super-charging fan engagement far beyond the dock. | Simon Bruty for SailGP

They join Driver and CEO Tom Slingsby in leading the freshly rebranded BONDS Flying Roos SailGP Team.

Australia’s three-time SailGP champions have unveiled a new identity as well as two new co-owners - Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

The new co-owners said: “We’re incredibly excited to set sail together in this new adventure.

"Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country as well as being an avid fan of sailing. He will also be bringing his overly clingy emotional support human along for the ride.

"Apologies in advance to Australia. No comment on whether we’re writing this in our BONDS. No further questions.”

Founded in 2019 by Sir Russell Coutts and Larry Ellison, SailGP pits 12 national crews in identical 50-foot foiling catamarans, ripping past 100 km/h just metres from shore in the world’s most iconic harbours.

Tom Slingsby, Driver, CEO & co-owner of the BONDS Flying Roos said: “This is an incredible milestone for us and for our sport, having global icons Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds come on board as co-owners of our team.

"They bring unmatched star power, a love for storytelling, and a sharp sense of humour that fits perfectly with our team. With BONDS joining as our Title Partner and the launch of the BONDS Flying Roos, we’re building something distinctly Australian; a team driven by spirit, resilience, and national pride.”

Andy Thompson, SailGP Director said, “Today marks a landmark moment not just for the Australia SailGP Team, but for the trajectory of SailGP globally.

"We’re thrilled to officially welcome Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds as co-owners of the newly-branded BONDS Flying Roos, bringing with them an extraordinary combination of global reach, vision, commercial nous and no doubt plenty of fun along the way too.”

The BONDS multi-year partnership marks the first time the Australian SailGP Team has had a Title Partner. As both Official Title Partner and Official Underwear Partner, BONDS brings more than a century of Aussie heritage - and signature comfort - to the BONDS Flying Roos.

“BONDS is famous for its signature Aussie spirit and it’s no secret that Aussies love sport, being on the water, and just a hint of danger. Enter SailGP, the next exciting chapter in our journey to take BONDS to the world,” said Tanya Deans, President BONDS Australia.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with such an iconic duo and an adrenaline-fueled sport ready for its moment in the spotlight. And how do you say no to Hugh Jackman? He’s Australian royalty!"

The BONDS Flying Roos SailGP Team will make their official debut under their new name and ownership at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix from June 7-8.

The Australian crew aims to defend their leading position on the leaderboard while striving for a memorable victory to celebrate their new co-owners and partners.

They will then head to UK waters for the highly-anticipated Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Portsmouth on July 19-20, kicking off an epic summer of European events.