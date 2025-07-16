Hundred 2025 Wildcard picks: Northern Superchargers select Rocky Flintoff; James Anderson joins Manchester Originals

James Anderson of Lancashire bowls during Day 2 of the Rothesay County Championship match between Lancashire and Derbyshire at Emirates Old Trafford

Should Manchester Originals pick James Anderson in their lineup this season, the England great would become the second-oldest player in The Hundred’s history - a testament to his remarkable longevity in the game.

Legendary England pacer Anderson and Andrew Flintoff’s son, Rocky Flintoff, have been confirmed to take part in The Hundred this season as the duo was selected in the Wildcard Draft on Tuesday. As many as 32 players have been selected across the men's and women's competitions.

Dubbed as the greatest fast bowler in England’s rich Test history, Anderson was roped in by Manchester Originals ahead of the new season. Youngster Flintoff is set to join his father, Andrew, at Northern Superchargers.

The former England all-rounder replaced ex-Essex and England wicketkeeper James Foster as the head coach of the Superchargers in 2023. Anderson and Rocky are two of the 32 players drafted into the Hundred Vitality Wildcard Draft, as all 16 squads have been revised for the final time in the lead-up to the fifth edition.

"I'm really looking forward to The Hundred, and I'm really happy to be part of the Manchester Originals squad. I've loved my time with Lancashire this season, so I’m excited to have the opportunity to add value in The Hundred,” Anderson said. The new season begins on August 5.

Hundred 2025 full picks:

Birmingham Phoenix:

Mary Taylor, Phoebe Brett, Liam Patterson-White, Louis Kimber

London Spirit:

Abi Norgrove, Kate Coppack, Sean Dickson, Ryan Higgins

Manchester Originals:

Esmae Macgregor, Darcey Carter, James Anderson, Marchant de Lange

Northern Superchargers:

Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner, James Fuller, Rocky Flintoff

Oval Invincibles:

Daisy Gibb, Rebecca Odgers, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar

Southern Brave:

Phoebe Turner, Amara Carr, Toby Albert, Hilton Cartwright

Trent Rockets:

Grace Thompson, Sophie Morris, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson

Welsh Fire:

Charley Phillips, Alex Griffiths, Ajeet Singh Dale, Ben Kellaway.