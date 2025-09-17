Hunt reached the semi-finals of her less-favoured event, the women's 100m | Sam Mellish

Amy Hunt says she is never happier than running the 200m and judging by her first-round form in Tokyo, it is easy to see why.

Hunt was in excellent form while qualifying for the World Athletics Championships semi-finals, breezing through her heat in second position. The 23-year-old narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 100m final on Sunday, but the longer distance is her specialist event.

Hunt made headlines as a 17-year-old in 2019 when she smashed the under-18s world record in a time good enough to have won bronze at that year’s World Championship. She is enjoying a breakthrough season at senior level and owns the 10th fastest 200m time this season.

The former Cambridge University student looked in fine touch when finishing second to two-time world champion Shericka Jackson and even admits to feeling a little cocky as she crossed the line.

“When I was on that turn I was just thinking 'oh my god I'm back in what I love',” she said. “You just have more time to think and more time to judge where you are.

“Obviously I was looking up and the screen and looking around, and I feel horrible about it, I hate looking around and I feel like it's really cocky, but it was nice to have a chill heat. I'm going to get a good night's sleep, get some recovery and then come back on Thursday.”

Hunt was rapid out of the blocks and led the field around the bend before she and Jackson pulled clear down the home straight. She crossed the line in 22.57 seconds after easing off, opting to preserve energy for the next round.

Hunt is one of three British athletes to reach Thursday’s semis, with Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita also easing through.

“I'm just trying to do the least work possible,” Hunt added. “I have two runs in the 100m in my legs, and I had to warm up for the finals so I'm trying to keep it as straight as possible.

“I did all my work on the bend, and I felt like I could just chill on the straight. It would have been nice to beat Shericka, but I would rather let her go and let myself get a little bit more rest as we are now back-to-back.

“But I'm feeling really good and obviously being back in the 200m feels so nice.”

