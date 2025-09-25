Hunter: Allianz Stadium atmosphere can be our 16th player

(Morgan Harlow - World Rugby via Getty Images)

England captain turned defence coach is ready to revel in world record Rugby World Cup final crowd

Sarah Hunter insists the Red Roses won’t wilt under the weight of expectation from a world-record crowd in this weekend’s Rugby World Cup final.

A sell-out 82,000 – the biggest women’s rugby crowd of all time – is expected at a rocking Allianz Stadium, and Hunter knows the power of home advantage ahead of Saturday’s historic final against Canada.

Three years ago, the now defence coach was captain when a then-record 42,579 fans made a critical difference in inspiring New Zealand to a narrow 34–32 win.

And she believes home advantage could be decisive again, even if the biggest battle is still to come this week.

“Having these fans supporting us will galvanise this team. You can feel their energy and I know it’s a cliché, but they are the 16th player for us,” said Hunter.

“We will embrace their support and the noise they will bring. It’s not something that worries us – these girls have played in front of big crowds before, and the Allianz Stadium is our home patch, so we will lean into that. I think it’s a real advantage for us.

“We’ve always spoken about this World Cup being a pivotal moment for the women’s game. We’ve felt things grow week on week and it shows the impact the Red Roses have. Back in 2010 we were playing at Surrey Sports Park.

“The fans have been incredible in supporting us and that’s a really exciting platform for where the game will be once this tournament is over. I sometimes get off the bus and take a moment to soak in just how far the game has come.

“We don’t want to make this any bigger than it already is – it’s about keeping to the processes we’ve had since John Mitchell joined us, so that when emotions are high, players can regulate themselves. Just because it’s a big game doesn’t mean we’ve changed anything. You can overthink a week like this.”

Hunter’s transition from playing to coaching has been seamless – though being England’s most-capped rugby player certainly helps.

She knows what it takes to win, having been part of the England team that beat Canada in 2014, and also carries the scars of captaining the side in two final defeats.

“I’m trying to bring a calmness and a confidence – it’s about trusting the process and staying in the moment,” she added.

“In 2014 I remember the day of the final and everyone felt very relaxed. We all knew our roles, we didn’t make it bigger than we needed to. These players know their jobs too. We’ve changed nothing this week and that gives us confidence. We aren’t going off script just because it’s World Cup final week. If you change things now, that’s when players feel uneasy.

“I’ve got such trust in what these players can deliver. When you see these girls problem-solving the way they do, it does ease your nerves as a coach.”

