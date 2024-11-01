Husband and wife enjoy memorable day at Pickleball English Nationals

Albert and Cathy Ball starred at the Skechers Pickleball English Nationals | Paul Currie

Salisbury's Albert and Cathy Ball had a day to remember at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals championships in Bolton.

The duo are partners both on and off the court and medalled in the north west of England after a hard-fought battle in the final of the Mixed Doubles 3.5 60+, narrowly missing out on gold to Janet Black and Chris Wilson.

But having represented Salisbury with distinction at the well-attended tournament, the Ball couple revealed that the day will live long in the memory.

"We both started at the same time and it's been 2 and a half years since we started playing," said Albert. "We first saw the sport in Canada where our daughter lives and we liked the look of it so we thought to try it when we got back to England.

"It's great to get a medal. There are more people in the competition because they've expanded the age group.

"It was a 60+ age group and we're in our late sixties so we were playing some youngsters but it's good to get a medal."

Cathy added: "To play three close games like those in the final was brilliant. It was really great pickleball."

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport is played indoors and outdoors, and was invented in 1965 as a children's backyard game in the United States but is a fast-growing sport for all ages across England

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the 2024 Skechers English Nationals comprises four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North West.

Commenting on the sport's soaring popularity, Albert added: "With pickleball, because there are older people who play it there's a friendly nature to it.

"You can just turn up and talk to people and it's really nice. There's a friendliness to the competition and I don't think I've ever seen it get out of hand.

"Sport is so important and we've always played sport. With pickleball, we've played people in their 20s and can still play against them.

"You can't do that in any other sport.

"It's great to have such a serious and well-run competition. I like that you can have some serious competition."

Cathy added: "There isn't another sport like it in the country at this moment in time that you can play your grandkids or parents or grandparents in.

"The fact that it's growing is great."

