Hyslop-Webb admits Defender Burghley entry still feels like childhood dream

Defender Burghley Horse Trials/Peter Nixon

Emma Hyslop-Webb is excited to the return to the local setting of Defender Burghley Horse Trials with horse Jeweetwel

Emma Hyslop-Webb admitted competing at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials still feels like a childhood dream.

The 42-year-old from Melton Mowbray will star in the world-renowned three-day CCI5* event just a stone’s throw from her Leicestershire base as she travels to the competition just 40 minutes away at the iconic grounds of Burghley House in Stamford.

Hyslop-Webb will return to compete on 11-year-old Jeweetwel, with the proximity to her home ensuring she will have plenty of supporters in attendance from Thursday this week.

“[Competing at Burghley] is a childhood dream,” she said. “It is something that you continually strive for and it's just great to be going back.

“It’s the pinnacle of the sport and it's a local event for me. It's really nice to have the support of friends, family and everybody within the business.

“It means a lot to the town of Stamford, but also for local people that support the riders, it's nice that they have the opportunity to come and see the sport at the highest level.

“It gives them the opportunity to see what it's all about and come and support.”

That support is particularly strong for Hyslop-Webb who works as a trainer at Vale View Equestrian Centre in Melton Mowbray alongside her eventing.

And as she returns to Burghley, having placed 37th in 2024, so too will her students who are set to be inspired by their trainer Hyslop-Webb and her competitors.

“From the nine-year-old children I teach to the team around me, the physios, the vets, the full team, it's just really nice that everyone has that opportunity to come and support,” she added.

“With Vale View being a competition centre, it adds a little bit more to the support crew.

“It's funny that people feel they know you by seeing you, so that comes into play.”

Hyslop-Webb will be aiming to impress her supporters as she looks to build on her showing with Jeweetwel last year.

Eventing sees horse and rider compete across three disciplines of show jumping, cross-country and dressage, with Hyslop-Webb hoping to see improvement across all three.

“Top 20 would be my ultimate goal for this year,” she said.

“We've been galloping, we've been doing dressage training - that's something at this stage that we do quite a lot of.

“He had his last run at Hartpury, and, touch wood, we feel like we are planned and prepped and ready to go.

“Last year [Jeweetwel] was very young, but very bold. He is a Burghley horse, and having that reassurance that he is a good horse.

“He jumped round Burleigh last year so we’re hoping to build on that, be a little bit more competitive on the time and a little bit better in the dressage.”

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk