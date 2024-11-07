'I can't believe it' Cleverley leading the way for Watford

Watford fans are revelling in their lofty Championship position, and it’s thanks to their high-achieving manager. That’s the view of former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison.

The hornets currently lie sixth in the table – in shooting distance of the play-off places - and despite a blip in the week with a 1-0 defeat at Swansea, Morrison reckons Tom Cleverley, who has been in charge on a permanent basis since April, has done a great job.

“I can't believe it, usually managers don't last this long!” Morrison laughed. “He's done a brilliant job Cleverley, and obviously they've had the big result against Sheffield Wednesday [last week]. They didn't have a good result on Tuesday, but the results are coming now thick and fast, and huge credit must go to him.

“I think he's done a fantastic job, and it's kind of nosebleed territory. Not been there for a long time, so credit must go to Tom Cleverley. He just goes about his business, and they're starting to produce performances now.”

Tom Cleverley

Watford have been something of surprise package so far this season, but away form has been a slight concern with Cleverley’s side a touch leaky at the back. On the plus side, scoring goals hasn’t been a problem.

“Listen, go and watch a Watford game, because they'll concede loads and they'll also score loads,” said Morrison. “But at the moment, they are out-scoring teams. It's something probably Tom Cleverley will have to look at, the amount of goals they're conceding at the moment. It might be the way they're playing expansively.

“I bet Watford fans are pinching themselves and there's no one running away with the Championship either. I think it's an open league. I do believe Leeds will go on and win it, but you look at the teams like Sunderland, who are flying at the moment, it's such an open division. You put a run of games together, you have a great chance.”

Oxford United are the visitors to Vicarage Road on Friday night, and like Watford, Morrison has been pleasantly surprised with their progress in the Championship this campaign.

“I think Oxford will be alright. I think the recruitment that they have done - they just had a good win in midweek as well - they brought in really good players. They've been outstanding.

“Full credit must go to Des Buckingham, he's doing a brilliant job. I thought maybe at the start of season, Oxford will struggle, but they're going to be comfortable in mid-table. I think the squad's good.

“They've got players that they brought in, in particular Dane Scarlett on loan from Tottenham who's found it hard to get game-time, but recently he's come on, and he's been making a difference.”

