'I fear for Arsenal in the title race' claims former Gunners captain William Gallas

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas had admitted that he fears for the Gunners in the title race after their 1-1 draw against Brighton at the weekend.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas had admitted that he fears for the Gunners in the title race after their 1-1 draw against Brighton at the weekend.

Having started the new campaign strongly, Mikel Arteta's side were set to maintain their 100% start before Declan Rice was controversially sent off by Chris Kavanagh in the 49th moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rice's dismissal then opened the door for the Seagulls, who subsequently equalised through Joao Pedro's effort just nine minutes later. And speaking after the game, Gallas expressed his concern in Arsenal's ability to win a first Premier League title since 2003/4.

"From what I’ve seen so far, I fear for Arsenal in the title race," the Frenchman explained. "I fear for Arsenal because even though they went down to 10-men against Brighton, you have to win those games and they couldn’t get over the line.

"Even when you have 10 men, if you want to win the Premier League you have to find a way to get three points.

Then if we see how Liverpool played against Manchester United, they look so strong. Manchester City with Erling Haaland in top form too. It looks like it’s going to be very difficult for Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me it comes back to not signing a striker, I do not understand why they didn’t."

While discussing the subject of a striker, Gallas also suggested Pedro as a possible target for his former side to consider but hinted that any move would be too late.

He told Gambling Zone: "Joao Pedro could be the man to make a difference at Arsenal but it would be for next season, even in January it could be too late because Mikel Arteta needs the title this year. It would have to be a huge bid for Brighton to sell in January but they need a striker unless

"Gabriel Jesus can get fit and perform. It’s so difficult for strikers to come in and make an impact after joining in the winter.

"Arsenal need more goals and Joao Pedro has a big future at one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, but he might join too late - they should’ve gone for him in the summer."