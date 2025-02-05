Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear are going above and beyond in pursuit of Milano Cortina 2026 qualification. | DAVID PEARCE/TEAM GB

Ice skaters Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson are raising the stakes as they vie for Milano Cortina 2026 qualification.

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson are going above and beyond in trusting each other on their journey to the Olympic podium.

The usually sassy and fierce pair have chosen to be more vulnerable this season as they vie for qualification to the Milano Cortina 2026 Games - and it has paid off.

This campaign has been different. The stakes are higher and so are the standings, with the pair becoming the first British ice dance duo to medal at the 2024 Grand Prix Final.

And having upped the ante in their lifts and tricks to a degree that has spectators’ mouths agape on the Grand Prix circuit, the word 'fear' is only a last name in the duo's mind.

"I’ve always trusted Lewis because, look at him, how could you not," said Fear.

"But in terms of the confidence to try things that are kind of scary. It is just a slow build.

"I remember the Lady Gaga backflip we did in 2022 and 2023. That was the scariest thing ever and then I was doing it like it was walking by the end of the season.

"So, it just comes with having an idea, trying it in a safe environment, off ice ideally and then walking it up in stages."

The British ice dancers are known for their fun-filled performances that have won them a whole host of fans and plenty of podiums on the global circuit.

They even made history by finishing third at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in December behind world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the USA and European champions Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy.

"It was such an exciting milestone for us and a big honour to realise it is the first one ever for Great Britain," said Fear.

"The previous two seasons we had finished fourth, so it felt like we were hungry to make it on the podium and it was definitely satisfying in that regard," added Gibson.

“It’s self-belief, confidence in ourselves, trusting our choices and our decisions for the music. Our whole season in general was a huge goal for us this year and it is really paying off.

“When we go to these events, let’s dream a little bigger, set our sights a little further and see what we can get from that. So far, it has been fun and successful.”

The pair also became the first non-American ice dance winners at Skate America since 2008 earlier this season, before clinching a third successive European championship medal with bronze.

Fear and Gibson, who have been in a partnership since 2016, have changed tack with their free dance routine this year, tapping into a more emotional side – though Beyoncé continues to provide the soundtrack.

Fear said: “We have all these layers within ourselves as people and most of the time you see the pure entertainment and enjoyment factor.

“But we are also deep, we feel emotions and we have gone through things in life like anyone.

“We want to be able to show that more vulnerable, exposed side and that deep emotion.

“There was a little bit of a surprise, too, because people weren’t expecting it. That is the point, we want to show we could be versatile and have these layers to us.

“Then of course we must do a dance break and a strut down the ice to Beyoncé moment, because what else would a Lilah and Lewis programme without that?!

“It is fun to show there is a real range to us as performers and to try something different this year. It has really paid off and been extremely fulfilling.”

The next steps as Fear and Gibson forge their own path sees them head to the World Championships with the opportunity to qualify a quota spot for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The duo made their Games debut at Beijing 2022, finishing inside the top 10, and are relishing the opportunity to experience an Olympics in front of full crowds.

And while they are following in the tracks of the legendary Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, they aim to inspire the next generation themselves.

“I hope it is a sign for younger skaters in the UK to see what is possible,” Gibson said.

“We achieved this and we are not the most talented athletes, so I hope it is also inspiring in that respect.”

Fear continued: “Natural talent doesn’t mean anything if you don’t work hard and for us, we both really believe in ourselves.

“We are really driven with huge work ethics. As a result, we have really been able to improve and achieve our dreams. It is possible for anyone."